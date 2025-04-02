 Nowadays celebrates first anniversary, promises better music and performances
Nowadays celebrates first anniversary, promises better music and performances

Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 15:53
A promotional poster for boy band Nowaday's first anniversary of its debut [CUBE ENTERTAINMENT]

A promotional poster for boy band Nowaday's first anniversary of its debut [CUBE ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Nowadays celebrated its first birthday on Wednesday by promising better music and upgraded performances to its fans, adding it hopes to hold solo concerts and garner more award wins. 
 
“We always share that we want to spread good energy and influence through our music,” Yeonwoo said in a press release the same day. “We always try our best to achieve that goal.”
 

“For our fans who support us wholeheartedly, we would like to win a top award from a major music show,” Yeonwoo added.
 
Debuting on April 2 last year with its self-titled first single, Nowadays is Cube Entertainment's first new boy band in eight years since Pentagon and its first new band in six years since girl group (G)I-DLE.
 
The boy band is composed of five members: Hyeonbin, Yoon, Yeonwoo, Jinhyuk and Siyun.
 
During its first year in the music industry, Nowadays has already won awards at several music events.
 
The band won the IS Rookie award at the 2024 Korea Grand Music Awards held in November last year and the Blooming Star award at the 32nd Hanteo Music Awards in February this year.
 
“I think we appealed to many fans, as we strove to showcase music of various styles,” said Jinhyuk.
 
“What sets us apart is that we have many different concepts,” Siyun said.
 
With the confidence from its achievements, Nowadays’ ambition to impress its fans continues to grow.
 
“Our goal for this year is to hold a standalone concert to meet more Day_And [Nowadays' fandom],” said Hyeonbin.
 
“We will keep trying our best to live up to our fans' expectations this year,” Jinhyuk said. “We hope to meet Day_And more often and pull all the stops to take the stage at a major music awards ceremony.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
