Nowadays celebrates first anniversary, promises better music and performances

NCT Dream to hold meet and greets in May at Inspire Arena

Teen Top's Niel to release new album at end of the month

K-pop agency HYBE donates 1 billion won to restore cultural heritage damaged by wildfires

Related Stories

Rookie band Nowadays to release digital single on Nov. 21

Rookie boy band Nowadays to release single 'Nowhere' on Aug. 27

Boy band Nowadays' members test how well they know their fans on FanTalk

Cube Entertainment's new boy band Nowadays to debut in April

New boy band Nowadays hopes to sky-dive with its fans (and maybe hold concerts)