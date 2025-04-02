 TVXQ members U-Know Yunho, Max Changmin renew contracts with SM
TVXQ members U-Know Yunho, Max Changmin renew contracts with SM

Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 13:40
K-pop duo TVXQ [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

K-pop duo TVXQ [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
The two members of K-pop boy band TVXQ renewed their contracts with SM Entertainment, continuing their long relationship with the agency that began in 2003.
 
"I am pleased to continue my journey with SM Entertainment, which started from the day of my debut," U-Know Yunho said in a press release on Wednesday. "We will always try to be a TVXQ that tries our best to show our best side to the fans who love and support us."
 

"It is meaningful to continue with SM Entertainment for the long 20 years," said Max Changmin. "We will paint an even better future of TVXQ with SM Entertainment, which has always supported and cheered us."
 
TVXQ debuted in 2003 as a quintet and became one of Asia’s biggest boy bands in the 2000s. Three members — Kim Jae-joong, Park Yoo-chun and Kim Jun-su — left the band and agency in 2009, and the band started a new journey with the remaining two members, U-Know Yunho and Max Changmin.
 
TVXQ has released hit songs such as “Hug” (2003), “Rising Sun” (2005) and “Mirotic” (2008) and many more.
 
The duo will perform at the Tokyo Dome from April 25 to 27, giving it 33 performances at the Tokyo Dome and 92 performances in Japanese domes altogether. This is the highest number of dome performances by a foreign act in Japan, according to SM Entertainment.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]

