 Teen Top's Niel to release new album at end of the month
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Teen Top's Niel to release new album at end of the month

Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 16:40
Singer Niel [EL&D ENTERTAINMENT]

Singer Niel [EL&D ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Niel of boy band Teen Top will release a new album on April 22, his agency EL&D Entertainment said on Wednesday.
 
The album, whose title has yet to be released, is the artist's first music release since Niel founded EL&D in March.
 
His last release was his third solo single, “Parting Emotion," which was put out in January 2024 under his previous agency, New Entry.
 

Related Article

 
“I can’t deny that I feel pressure and fear to take on new challenges, but I get energy and confidence from my fans who always support me,” Niel said in a press release in March, referring to the founding of his own agency. “I will try my best to showcase various activities to deliver a fresh experience and pleasure.”
 
Niel will also be active as a musical actor, according to EL&D Entertainment. Niel will be playing a singer-songwriter in the musical “Get off work at 6 o'clock,” which is slated to open on Saturday at the Link Arts Center Dream in central Seoul.
 
Niel debuted as the main vocalist of boy band Teen Top in 2010, which is known for hits like “Miss Right” (2013) and “To You” (2012). He launched his solo career with his debut album, “oNIELy,” in 2015.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Niel Teen Top

More in K-pop

K-pop agency HYBE donates 1 billion won to restore cultural heritage damaged by wildfires

Teen Top's Niel to release new album at end of the month

NCT Dream to hold meet and greets in May at Inspire Arena

Nowadays celebrates first anniversary, promises better music and performances

TVXQ members U-Know Yunho, Max Changmin renew contracts with SM

Related Stories

Teen Top's Niel to hold concert-talk show on July 23

Teen Top's Chunji, Ricky part ways with TOP Media after 13 years

[SHOWCASE] Everything is the same for Teen Top 'for sure'

[CONCERT] Teen Top is back to 'rock it' with concert and new album, '4SHO'

Teen Top to hold first concert in 3 years in July
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)