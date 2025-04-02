Teen Top's Niel to release new album at end of the month
Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 16:40
Niel of boy band Teen Top will release a new album on April 22, his agency EL&D Entertainment said on Wednesday.
The album, whose title has yet to be released, is the artist's first music release since Niel founded EL&D in March.
His last release was his third solo single, “Parting Emotion," which was put out in January 2024 under his previous agency, New Entry.
“I can’t deny that I feel pressure and fear to take on new challenges, but I get energy and confidence from my fans who always support me,” Niel said in a press release in March, referring to the founding of his own agency. “I will try my best to showcase various activities to deliver a fresh experience and pleasure.”
Niel will also be active as a musical actor, according to EL&D Entertainment. Niel will be playing a singer-songwriter in the musical “Get off work at 6 o'clock,” which is slated to open on Saturday at the Link Arts Center Dream in central Seoul.
Niel debuted as the main vocalist of boy band Teen Top in 2010, which is known for hits like “Miss Right” (2013) and “To You” (2012). He launched his solo career with his debut album, “oNIELy,” in 2015.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
