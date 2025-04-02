 The Black Label begins auditions to find the next Rosé or Taeyang
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

The Black Label begins auditions to find the next Rosé or Taeyang

Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 09:24 Updated: 02 Apr. 2025, 09:51
Poster for The Black Label's first global audition series [THE BLACK LABEL]

Poster for The Black Label's first global audition series [THE BLACK LABEL]

 
K-pop agency The Black Label is looking for new talent to become the next Rosé or Taeyang.
 
The agency began accepting online applications for its first global audition on Tuesday. Applications are open to both men and women born between 2006 and 2015. On-site application will also be available on the day of the offline auditions.
 

Related Article

 
Offline auditions will begin on April 19 in Seoul, followed by stops in Bangkok on May 3, Ho Chi Minh City on May 10, Manila on May 11, Kuala Lumpur on May 17, Singapore on May 25, Los Angeles on May 31, Orange County on June 1, Toronto on June 7, Vancouver on June 15, Sydney on June 21, Melbourne on June 2, Auckland on June 28 and finish on July 5 in Tokyo.
 
Those who get selected will start training under The Black Label and prepare for their debut as the agency's artists.
 
The Black Label was founded in 2016 by music producer Teddy, famed for making hit songs for Big Bang, 2NE1 and Blackpink. Singers Rosé of Blackpink, Taeyang of Big Bang, Jeon So-mi, Vince, Bryan Chase and LØREN are signed to The Black Label, along with actors Park Bo-gum and Lee Jong-won.
 
The agency rolled out its first girl group Meovv on Sept. 6 last year.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags The Black Label Rosé Meovv

More in K-pop

BTS's J-Hope hits Billboard Hot 100 with 'Mona Lisa,' joins Jungkook with most K-pop solo singles to make chart

The Black Label begins auditions to find the next Rosé or Taeyang

Kang Daniel to release new single 'Mess' on April 9

HYBE IM launches new Seventeen-themed mobile puzzle game

Oneus's Keon-hee to release first solo single 'I Just Want Love'

Related Stories

The Black Label to launch first girl group Meovv this year

The Black Label's Meovv signs partnership contract with Capitol Records ahead of debut

Rosé and Bruno Mars' 'APT.' tops Spotify global chart, hits 114 million views on YouTube

Jeon Somi to release new summer song on Friday

K-pop agency The Black Label partners with Thailand's CP Group to find new talent

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)