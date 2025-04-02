Netflix hit 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' ends 4-week run at No. 3 on non-English show list
Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 11:01
Netflix series "When Life Gives You Tangerines" wrapped up its four-week run at No. 3 on the streaming platform’s Global Top 10 Non-English shows list for the week of March 24.
The series also ranked on the Top 10 lists in 39 countries, including Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, the Philippines and Malaysia.
The 16-episode series was released on March 7 and finished its four-week journey on March 28.
Directed by Kim Won-suk, who was behind numerous hit TV series including “My Mister” (2018) and “Signal” (2016), the Jeju drama follows the life journeys of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik, spanning from the 1960s in Jeju to 2025 in Seoul.
The show features a star-studded lineup, starring IU and Park Bo-gum alongside actors Moon So-ri and Park Hae-joon.
Singer and actor IU portrays the young Ae-sun, while Moon plays the middle-aged version of the same character. Park Bo-gum plays the young Gwan-sik, and Park Hae-joon takes the baton of the middle-aged version.
The series was penned by Lim Sang-choon, who wrote the KBS hit romance series “When the Camellia Blooms” (2019).
The drama has been seeing global acclaim since its release, sitting on the streaming platform’s Global Top 10 Non-English show list for four consecutive weeks.
It also was rated 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter and scored 9.4 out of 10 on American content review site IMDb.
Viewers even started a streak of online posts revealing themselves with swollen eyes after excessively crying while watching the show.
Following the popular reception of the show, Netflix released behind-the-scenes and never-before-seen stills of the drama, including the early days of Ae-sun and the wedding day of Geum-myeong, Ae-sun's daughter.
