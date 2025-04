Netflix hit 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' ends 4-week run at No. 3 on non-English show list

Netflix series "When Life Gives You Tangerines" wrapped up its four-week run at No. 3 on the streaming platform’s Global Top 10 Non-English shows list for the week of March 24.The series also ranked on the Top 10 lists in 39 countries, including Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, the Philippines and Malaysia.The 16-episode series was released on March 7 and finished its four-week journey on March 28.Directed by Kim Won-suk, who was behind numerous hit TV series including “My Mister” (2018) and “Signal” (2016), the Jeju drama follows the life journeys of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik, spanning from the 1960s in Jeju to 2025 in Seoul.The show features a star-studded lineup, starring IU and Park Bo-gum alongside actors Moon So-ri and Park Hae-joon.Singer and actor IU portrays the young Ae-sun, while Moon plays the middle-aged version of the same character. Park Bo-gum plays the young Gwan-sik, and Park Hae-joon takes the baton of the middle-aged version.The series was penned by Lim Sang-choon, who wrote the KBS hit romance series “When the Camellia Blooms” (2019).The drama has been seeing global acclaim since its release, sitting on the streaming platform’s Global Top 10 Non-English show list for four consecutive weeks.It also was rated 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter and scored 9.4 out of 10 on American content review site IMDb.Viewers even started a streak of online posts revealing themselves with swollen eyes after excessively crying while watching the show.Following the popular reception of the show, Netflix released behind-the-scenes and never-before-seen stills of the drama, including the early days of Ae-sun and the wedding day of Geum-myeong, Ae-sun's daughter.BY KIM JI-YE [ [email protected]