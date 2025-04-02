Arms agency, Anduril sign MOU for advanced combat drone development

The state defense procurement agency said Wednesday it signed an initial agreement with U.S. defense technology company Anduril Industries for joint research and development in advanced unmanned combat systems.The two sides inked the memorandum of understanding to form a consultative group for the development of combat drones that could operate alongside manned systems, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).Anduril specializes in the development of manned-unmanned teaming systems that utilize artificial intelligence. South Korea has recently sought to introduce more unmanned defense systems to prepare for future warfare involving advanced technologies.Anduril CEO Brian Schimpf, who visited DAPA's office in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, expressed hopes for joint growth between his company and South Korea's defense industry through cooperation, according to DAPA.Yonhap