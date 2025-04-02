U.S. Embassy advises citizens in Korea to avoid large gatherings ahead of Yoon's impeachment verdict

The U.S. Embassy in Seoul advised American citizens in Korea on Wednesday to avoid large crowds or demonstrations ahead of the Constitutional Court's verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.The notice came as the court is set to rule on Yoon's impeachment over his brief imposition of martial law on Dec. 3."In connection with the Constitutional Court's verdict on the impeachment of President Yoon, U.S. citizens should anticipate large-scale demonstrations and an increased police presence," the embassy said in a post on X."Avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place, and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large crowds, gatherings, protests or rallies," it said.The Japanese Embassy in Seoul also asked its citizens to check in advance the traffic and other situations on the day of the court ruling to ensure safety.The advisory follows a similar notice issued by the Chinese Embassy in Seoul the previous day, in which it called for its citizens to take caution regarding safety and security.The Chinese Embassy warned of "possible extreme incidents" and advised its people to "keep their distance from" and "not participate in, stay near, or watch" political demonstrations near the court and other areas in Seoul.The Russian Embassy has advised its citizens to refrain from visiting places where large crowds could gather or political rallies may take place.Yonhap