Gov't signs agreement to use 500 million won donation to support North Korean defectors

The Unification Ministry signed an agreement Wednesday to use 500 million won ($340,900) donated by an individual to financially support North Korean defectors' resettlement in South Korea.The agreement was signed with the 88-year-old donor — Yang Han-jong — and the Community Chest of Korea, one of the largest charity organizations in South Korea, at Hanawon, the state center for supporting North Korean defectors' resettlement, located in Anseong, Gyeonggi.Under the agreement, the 500 million-won donation, which is part of the 1 billion won Yang donated last year, will be distributed to North Korean defectors graduating from the center, with each individual receiving 700,000 won, according to the ministry."It's a small amount, but I decided to donate it in the hope that our neighbors who came down from the North can successfully resettle in our society," Yang said during the signing ceremony.Yonhap