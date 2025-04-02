 DP-led motion to impeach finance minister reported to National Assembly
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

DP-led motion to impeach finance minister reported to National Assembly

Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 17:44
A view of a plenary session of the National Assembly in western Seoul on April 2. [YONHAP]

A view of a plenary session of the National Assembly in western Seoul on April 2. [YONHAP]

An impeachment motion against Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok was reported to the plenary session of the National Assembly on Wednesday, just two days before the Constitutional Court's verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.
 
The motion led by the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) accuses Choi, who was then acting president, of delaying the appointment of a ninth justice at the Constitutional Court, among other reasons.
 

Related Article

In late December, Choi appointed two justices to the nine-member bench but did not appoint opposition-recommended Justice candidate Ma Eun-hyuk, citing the need for a bipartisan consensus.
 
The DP had pressured Choi to appoint the left-leaning justice nominee in a bid to bolster the likelihood of Yoon's impeachment, which requires the consent of at least six justices to uphold it. Currently, the court has eight justices.
 
By law, the National Assembly must vote on the impeachment motion within the 24- to 72-hour period after it is reported in a plenary session.
 
It remains unclear when the voting will take place as the court is set to decide whether to remove Yoon from office or reinstate him Friday.
 
Yonhap
tags Korea National Assembly Choi Sang-mok

More in Politics

Nation braces for post-impeachment election, or Yoon's reinstatement

Yoon ruling hinges on how serious justices view five charges

By-elections fail to bring out most eligible voters

DP-led motion to impeach finance minister reported to National Assembly

After record deliberation, President Yoon's impeachment ruling set for April 4

Related Stories

Acting president Choi urges swift pension reforms to tackle aging population

Acting president Choi vows vigilance during Lunar New Year as global uncertainty continue

Gov't unveils measures to boost domestic service industry as new growth engine

Acting president appoints 2 Constitutional Court justices

Gov't to implement measures to prevent incidents like Daejeon school stabbing
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)