Gov't launches new 'regional,' 'top-tier' visa programs as part of immigration overhaul
Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 15:31 Updated: 02 Apr. 2025, 16:31
- LIM JEONG-WON
The Justice Ministry launched two new visa programs on Wednesday, a pilot "regional visa" system tailored to local government needs and a "top-tier visa" to attract high-level talent in advanced industries.
The move follows the ministry’s announcement in September of a comprehensive overhaul of immigration and residency policies to prepare for a foreign resident population exceeding 3 million.
At a briefing at the Government Complex in Gwacheon, acting Justice Minister Kim Seok-woo said the ministry aims to enhance potential growth by attracting skilled individuals and boosting regional competitiveness.
"Our goal is to create well-designed immigration policies that contribute to the economy and regional development while invigorating society," he said.
During the briefing, Kim outlined progress on the ministry’s "New Immigration Policy" and presented updates on customized visa programs for foreign residents.
The regional visa is a tailored program designed in collaboration with local governments based on regional labor and industry needs. Following a call for proposals, the ministry selected 14 regional governments to participate in the pilot, which will run through 2026.
Seoul, Busan, Gwangju, Gangwon, North Chungcheong and South Chungcheong will ease student visa (D-2) requirements for international students in high-tech fields such as semiconductors, robotics, artificial intelligence, secondary batteries and biotechnology. Some regions will also increase the part-time work hours these students may do.
North Jeolla, South Jeolla, and Jeju will focus on industries such as foundational manufacturing and tourism, easing visa conditions for students in those sectors.
Incheon will extend the maximum stay for students enrolled at domestic campuses of foreign universities from one year to two to support outstanding international students.
Daegu plans to relax education and career requirements for the E-7 visa, targeting professionals in life sciences and robotics. Gyeonggi will ease the education requirements for applicants with strong Korean language skills in engineering and data-related fields.
North Gyeongsang will accept graduates from foreign technical colleges designated by the provincial governor, while South Gyeongsang will reduce experience requirements for technical workers employed by overseas subsidiaries in the manufacturing sector.
Plans for Ulsan and South Gyeongsang to introduce regional visas in the shipbuilding industry are still under review, with revisions to their proposals pending.
Also beginning Wednesday is the top-tier visa program, designed to attract elite foreign talent in semiconductors, biotechnology, secondary batteries, display technology and other sectors.
Eligible applicants must hold a master’s or doctoral degree from a top 100 university worldwide and have experience at a global company or research institution.
They must also be employed by a Korean company and earn at least three times Korea’s per capita gross national income (GNI). That means they should earn 149.86 million won ($102,250) a year.
Qualified applicants and their families will receive an F-2 visa, which allows employment and long-term residency. After three years, they may apply for permanent residency. The visa also permits the sponsorship of parents and household assistants.
Applicants earning more than four times the national per capita GN I — 199.82 million won — may qualify for the top-tier visa even if they do not meet one of the education or career requirements.
The program will expand to include fields such as robotics and defense in the year's first half. The government is also considering extending eligibility to bachelor’s degree holders from universities ranked within the top 200 globally.
Separately, the Justice Ministry accepted six of 19 proposals submitted during the first visa and residency policy coordination meeting last month, including creating a new residency status for adoptees. Relevant regulations will be amended in the first half of the year.
Kim said the ministry will continue working with local governments to establish the regional visa as one of three core pillars of local immigration policy, alongside the seasonal and region-specific visa programs.
"With the top-tier visa leading the way, we will continue expanding demand-driven visa programs to lay the foundation for advanced immigration policies that contribute to economic and regional development," he said.
