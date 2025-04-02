An anxious nation awaits

Eyes across the nation are fixed on the Constitutional Court, which is set to deliver its ruling on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol this Friday. Both rival political parties are holding their breath. Regardless of whether Yoon is removed from office or reinstated, the decision will carry far-reaching consequences for the future of Korea. One thing is already certain — regardless of the outcome, the country's political landscape will be irrevocably changed.[PARK YONG-SEOK]