 An anxious nation awaits
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

An anxious nation awaits

Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 20:00
 
Eyes across the nation are fixed on the Constitutional Court, which is set to deliver its ruling on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol this Friday. Both rival political parties are holding their breath. Regardless of whether Yoon is removed from office or reinstated, the decision will carry far-reaching consequences for the future of Korea. One thing is already certain — regardless of the outcome, the country's political landscape will be irrevocably changed.
 
 [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

An anxious nation awaits

Wednesday's fortune: Love and progress for many, caution for a few

Time for the Constitutional Court

Tuesday's fortune: Love and unity for most, caution for some

Monday's fortune: Joy and clarity for most, with caution for a few

Related Stories

May God be with us to safely get through today....

Future and reality

Independent body is out of reach

Ha-neul, may you rest in peace on a pretty star...

Et tu, Brute?
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)