April 4 must mark the end of division and conflict

The nation is just two days away from experiencing a historic moment — the third impeachment ruling of a sitting president in Korean history. The Constitutional Court announced Tuesday that it will deliver its verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial at 11 a.m. on April 4. This marks the third such ruling in the country’s constitutional history, following those of former Presidents Roh Moo-hyun on May 14, 2004, and Park Geun-hye on March 10, 2017. It has been 111 days since the National Assembly passed the impeachment motion against Yoon — far exceeding the 63 and 91 days taken for the previous two cases, making it the longest deliberation period in Korean history.The fact that the court has set a ruling date suggests that the eight justices have reached some level of agreement. The final decision will be confirmed on the day of the announcement, making it nearly impossible to predict the outcome in advance. Regardless of the decision, Korea is set to enter a period of political turbulence. If the impeachment is upheld, Yoon will be removed from office, and a new presidential election must be held within 60 days, likely in early June. If the impeachment is dismissed or rejected, Yoon will resume his duties as president after being suspended for 111 days. Given the current opposition-controlled National Assembly, partisan strife will likely escalate, triggering intense political battles over constitutional reform and other major issues.The entire country must brace itself for the coming storm. In an editorial the day after Park Geun-hye’s impeachment ruling in 2017, the JoongAng Ilbo wrote, “March 10 must mark the end of division and conflict.” That message remains just as relevant today, with only the date changed to April 4. Most Koreans hope that Friday’s ruling will turn the tide from division and hostility toward reconciliation and acceptance.Political circles have also welcomed the court’s announcement of the ruling date. The presidential office said it will “wait calmly for the Constitutional Court’s decision.” Both the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the opposition Democratic Party (DP) expressed relief that the ruling will soon be delivered. However, both sides are hoping for their own victory while demanding the other side accept the outcome. PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong warned that “the Constitutional Court must not be swayed by the DP’s attempts to manipulate the ruling,” while DP floor leader Park Chan-dae declared, “The only just ruling to end this state of national rebellion is the removal of the traitor, Yoon Suk Yeol.”Even leading up to the announcement, the political landscape has been fraught with tension. Speculation that the justices are split 5-3 in favor of impeachment and deadlocked has only heightened the political turmoil. The DP has pushed for the appointment of liberal-leaning nominee Ma Eun-hyeok to the court while also seeking to reimpeach acting President Han Duck-soo. Additionally, the opposition has attempted to extend the terms of Justices Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-sun, who are set to retire on April 18. Meanwhile, the PPP has sought to have Han, as acting president, appoint their replacements. DP Chairman Lee Jae-myung even made the inflammatory remark, “If the impeachment is dismissed or rejected, the entire nation will be exposed to martial law. How will we handle the massive chaos and bloodshed that will follow?” Given the highly charged public sentiment surrounding the case, such provocative rhetoric must be avoided at all costs.The nation must also be prepared for any potential unrest on the day of the ruling. The police plan to establish a security perimeter around the Constitutional Court, preventing public access. Protest encampments within a 100-meter (328-feet) radius will be dismantled, and some subway station exits near the court will be closed. Gas stations and construction sites handling hazardous materials will also likely suspend operations that day. Once again, the nation stands at a critical crossroads in upholding its constitutional order.