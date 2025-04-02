Is climate change making wine stronger?

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

“Excuse me? Climate change?”While at a wine bar recently, I mentioned that my palate might be changing with age — wines I once enjoyed no longer tasted quite right. That’s when someone pointed out that the taste of wine itself has indeed shifted. Alcohol levels are rising across the board. Surprisingly, the culprit is climate change.Global warming has raised average temperatures in many grape-growing regions, which in turn increases the sugar content in grapes — a key factor in producing higher-alcohol wine. The realization sent a shiver down my spine. The climate crisis, which had always seemed distant, suddenly felt uncomfortably close.It’s no revelation that climate change poses a grave threat. But the crisis often feels detached from our daily lives. Psychologists refer to this as psychological distance. Climate change unfolds slowly, over decades — a phenomenon far removed in time. Its visible effects often occur in remote corners of the world — on glaciers, in dense forests — far removed in space. And because its consequences may seem hypothetical or intangible, it feels far removed from reality. In short, the climate crisis is perceived as something that happens far away, to someone else.When we view an issue as psychologically distant, we tend to think in abstractions — focusing on “why” rather than “how.” We contemplate ideals, values and long-term goals, but struggle to connect them to concrete action. That’s why narrowing the psychological distance is essential to fostering meaningful engagement. Just as I recognized the effects of climate change through something personal — my wine — climate communication is most effective when it is near (localized), relevant (personalized) and specific (concrete).Arbor Day is just around the corner. It’s no longer a public holiday, and few tree-planting events are held these days, so I probably won’t be digging any holes. Still, I intend to plant “invisible trees” by sorting my recycling more carefully and reducing my use of single-use products.Here’s to a greener planet — and to keeping it that way.