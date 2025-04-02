After rough start to new season, Doosan Bears welcome back ailing relievers

After a disappointing start to the new KBO season in March, April couldn't have come a moment sooner for the Doosan Bears, as they are about to welcome back key relief pitchers from ailments.The Bears, seen as a postseason contender, went 2-6-0 (wins-losses-ties) to begin the new year, with their depleted bullpen struggling to keep opponents at bay.Two of their top relievers from last season, lefty Lee Byeong-heon and right-hander Choi Ji-kang, have been missing in action. Lee only logged 2/3 of an inning in two outings combined on the opening weekend, on March 22 and 23, before coming down with the flu. Choi has not yet pitched this season due to eye inflammation.Lee pitched to a career-best 2.89 ERA in a league-high 77 games last year, while going 6-1 with a save and 22 holds. Choi also set career-best marks with a 3.24 ERA, 15 holds and 55 appearances. The 20-something duos helped the Bears post the KBO's best bullpen ERA at 4.54.This year, though, the Bears' relievers have a 5.16 ERA as a group, seventh among 10 teams. In a microcosm of their bullpen woes this year, the Bears blew a 2-0 lead against the Samsung Lions and lost 13-2 on Saturday, after allowing all 13 runs after the seventh inning.Bears manager Lee Seung-yuop said Wednesday both pitchers are set to return within days. Lee Byeong-heon pitched a rehab game in the minor league without problems and will join the Bears on their road trip to Busan to face the Lotte Giants starting Friday. Choi will throw back-to-back days on Friday and Saturday in the minors before moving up to the Bears next week.With veteran reliever Hong Geon-hui expected to be out long term with elbow problems, the Bears could use any reinforcement they can find for their bullpen now."We've been having such a tough time with our middle relief corps, and even getting one healthy pitcher back is huge for us," Lee told reporters before the Bears hosted the Kiwoom Heroes at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. "With Byeong-heon, because he wasn't dealing with any arm problem, we knew he would be able to return once his (minimum) 10 days were up off the active roster."The manager said he will see how Choi's body will respond after pitching on consecutive days."We had hoped he would be with us in early April, and so far, he's been right on schedule," Lee added.On offense, outfielder Jake Cave is out with the flu, and outfielder Choo Jae-hyun, acquired in an offseason trade with the Giants, will make his first start of this season.Against the Heroes' rookie right-hander Yoon Hyun, the Bears put five left-handed batters in the lineup, including Choo in the No. 2 spot."With Cave out at an important juncture, every game matters for us," Lee said. "We will be up against an aggressive pitcher, and we put some hitters with an attacking mindset in the lineup, too."Yonhap