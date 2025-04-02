 Defending champion Kia Tigers named most popular team in poll
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Baseball

print dictionary print

Defending champion Kia Tigers named most popular team in poll

Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 17:17
Kia Tigers fans cheer for the team during a game against the NC Dinos at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju on March 23. [YONHAP]

Kia Tigers fans cheer for the team during a game against the NC Dinos at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju on March 23. [YONHAP]

 
The defending champions Kia Tigers are the most popular baseball team in Korea, a national poll showed Wednesday.
 
Gallup Korea released results of its annual baseball survey on Wednesday, with 1,000 Koreans aged 18 or older answering questions from March 25 to 27, just days after the start of the new KBO season.
 

Related Article

 
The Tigers, who won their 12th Korean Series title last year, were chosen as the most beloved team with 13 percent of the respondents supporting them. The Korean Series runners-up in 2024, Samsung Lions, were tied with the Hanwha Eagles and the Lotte Giants for second place in the poll with 9 percent.
 
The Tigers saw their support level rise 4 percentage points from a year ago. They were also picked as the team most likely to win the Korean Series title in 2025, with 18 percent support, followed by the LG Twins with 7 percent.
 
Nearly half of the respondents, 47 percent, said they don't have any rooting interest in the KBO.
 
The KBO enjoyed unprecedented popularity in 2024, setting single-season records with just over 10.88 million fans and 221 sellouts. In the Gallup poll, 35 percent said they had at least some interest in the KBO, down 4 percentage points from a year ago.
 
In the rankings of favorite players, either based in the KBO or in Major League Baseball, Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants came out on top with 10 percent.
 
Lee, the 2022 KBO MVP with the Kiwoom Heroes, has been with the Giants since last year.
 
Eagles pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin, who returned to the KBO last year after over a decade in MLB, ranked second with 9 percent. Tigers third baseman Kim Do-yeong, the 2024 KBO MVP, finished third with 8 percent.
 
The survey had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level.

Yonhap
tags Kia Tigers KBO

More in Baseball

After rough start to new season, Doosan Bears welcome back ailing relievers

Defending champion Kia Tigers named most popular team in poll

Lee Jung-hoo hits double for Giants in third consecutive game

Kiwoom Heroes' teen rookie pitcher set for rest after 5-inning first start

LG Twins look to keep undefeated hot streak going

Related Stories

Tigers look to Yang, Na to give them an edge this year

Doosan Bears trounce Kia Tigers 30-6 for KBO record score

Kia Tigers re-sign Socrates Brito on one-year, $1.1 million contract

KBO teams travel overseas for spring training this week

Kia Tigers take to the streets to celebrate 12th Korean Series win — in pictures
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)