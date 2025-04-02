Lee Jung-hoo hits double for Giants in third consecutive game
Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 16:26 Updated: 02 Apr. 2025, 16:33
Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants continued his impressive form by hitting a double in his third consecutive game on Tuesday.
Batting third and playing center field, Lee went 1-for-4 in an away game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park in Texas.
After producing hits in four straight games since Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, Lee showcased his power with doubles in each of the last three games.
In his first at-bat in the first inning with two outs, Lee lined out to the second baseman. In the third inning, with one out and a runner on second, he grounded out to second. His third at-bat in the fifth inning resulted in a fly out to left field.
Lee's hit came in his final at-bat. Leading off the eighth inning with the Giants ahead 3-1, he drove a slider from left-handed pitcher Steven Okert to left-center field for a double.
The ball landed 376 feet from home plate, bouncing once before hitting the fence in the deepest part of Daikin Park.
This marked his third consecutive game with a double, following his performances on March 31 against Cincinnati and April 1 against Houston. However, subsequent batters struck out and grounded out, preventing Lee from scoring.
Lee's season batting average slightly dipped from .286 to .278. The Giants secured a 3-1 victory, extending their winning streak to three games.
The 2025 season is Lee's second season with the Giants. The 26-year-old moved to the MLB last year on a six-year deal with the club but missed the majority of the 2024 campaign after suffering a shoulder injury on May 12 of last year.
Elsewhere in the MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates' Bae Ji-hwan did not participate in an away game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. The Pirates suffered a 7-0 loss, marking their fourth consecutive defeat.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE YOUNG-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
