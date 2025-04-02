Playoff race heats up in KBL as battle for second and sixth goes down to the wire
With only a few games left in the 2024–25 KBL regular season, the race for playoff spots remains tight.
The Seoul SK Knights have locked up first place, but second place, granting direct entry to the second round of the playoffs, and sixth place, which grants the last playoff spot, are still up for grabs.
Suwon KT Sonicboom and Changwon LG Sakers are tied in second place with 32 wins and 19 losses, with Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus sitting in third at 30 wins and 20 losses with one game in hand.
Sonicboom edges out the Sakers in head-to-head games this season with four wins and can clinch a runner-up finish by winning their last three games.
The Suwon side leads the league in offensive rebounds at 13. Guard Heo Hoon, back from injury, said the team is playing with a finals mindset.
The Sakers must win out and hope Sonicboom or Phoebus slip up. Known for its three-point shooting success rate at 33.6 percent, the Sakers have relied on sharp perimeter play. Guard Yoo Ki-sang has made five 3-pointers in four straight games.
Phoebus need to win all four of its remaining games and beat Sonicboom by at least 12 points to have a shot at second via point differential. The final rankings could hinge on the last day if the teams stay neck-and-neck.
The fight for a sixth-place finish is also close. No. 6 Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters edge out No. 7 Wonju DB Promy by one game. The two will face off in their final regular season game on April 8.
At the bottom, only 2.5 games separate No. 8 Busan KCC Egis, No. 9 Goyang Sono Skygunners and last-place Seoul Samsung Thunders, who are vying to avoid a last-place finish.
The 2024-25 regular season is set to wrap up on April 8, with the postseason tipping off on April 12.
