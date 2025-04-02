Seoul Samsung Thunders on verge of fourth straight last-place KBL finish
Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 10:25
The Seoul Samsung Thunders are on the brink of becoming the first team in KBL history to finish last for four consecutive seasons.
The Thunders fell to 92-61 to Daegu Kogas Pegasus on Tuesday, recording their 36th loss in their 51st game of the 2024-25 season.
Although the gap with eighth-place Busan KCC Egis and ninth-place Goyang Sono Skygunners remains small, a recent six-game losing streak suggests a last-place finish is likely.
Founded in 1978, the Thunders are the KBL’s oldest team. The team was a powerhouse during the glory era of basketball in the 1980s and 1990s.
Then known as Samsung Electronics, they were part of the league’s “Big Three” alongside Kia Motors and Hyundai Electronics.
After the professional league launched in 1997, the team rebranded as the Samsung Thunders and won championships in 2001 and 2006 with stars like Moon Kyung-eun, Lee Sang-min and Seo Jang-hoon.
The decline began in 2017. The Thunders have missed the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons and recorded over 40 losses in each of the last three. Fan engagement has plummeted, with only 957 spectators attending a recent home game.
In the off-season, the Thunders signed veteran guard Lee Dae-sung for 600 million won ($444,000). But he suffered a knee ligament tear before the season began and was ruled out.
Despite his absence, the Thunders have used 91 percent of their salary cap, more than second-place Changwon LG Sakers' 79.48 percent.
On the court, predictability is a major issue, with the Thunders relying heavily on Jamaican center Kofi Cockburn. Analysts say his skill set doesn’t fit the league’s modern trend toward mobile, shooting centers. His role also overlaps with Lee Won-seok, creating tactical challenges.
The Thunders’ struggles reflect a broader decline across Samsung's sports franchises.
In football, the Suwon Samsung Bluewings sit in 11th in the K League 2. In volleyball, Daejeon Samsung Fire Bluefangs have missed the playoffs for seven straight seasons.
Once a symbol of dominance, the Samsung “blue” now struggles to stay competitive across Korea’s pro sports scene.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
