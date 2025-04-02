Premier League lessons, K League results: Inside the Lee Jung-hyo revolution at Gwangju FC
Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 16:30
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Gwangju FC manager Lee Jung-hyo has transformed his squad from second-division underdogs into a K League 1 team capable of challenging some of Asia’s best since taking the helm in 2022.
After earning promotion to the top tier ahead of the 2023 season, Gwangju have held their own in K League 1 and made an impressive debut in the 2024–25 AFC Champions League Elite (ACLE), reaching the quarterfinals.
Lee’s unprecedented run with the club has earned him considerable recognition within the football community, with some fans even calling for him to be the next manager of the Korean national team.
So, what has Lee accomplished at Gwangju — and what kind of manager is he?
Strong start at Gwangju
Lee proved that he was fit for the Gwangju manager job from the start in the 2022 K League 2 campaign, the southern club’s first season since relegation from K League 1.
Gwangju had a smooth run under Lee, winning the second division with a 12-point gap from eventual runners-up Daejeon Hana Citizen and earning direct promotion to the top tier in the process.
In K League 2, only the league champion is guaranteed promotion.
Lee’s success earned him the 2022 K League 2 Manager of the Year award, and attention soon turned to whether he could replicate his achievements in the top flight.
Making history with Gwangju
Lee didn’t take long to adjust. His tactics helped Gwangju defeat title favorites such as Ulsan Hyundai, now Ulsan HD, and Pohang Steelers early in the 2023 season.
Defensively, the team was solid — conceding just 35 goals, the joint fewest in the league.
The squad’s cohesive performances allowed Gwangju to maintain a successful run through the end of the season, finishing the league in third place — the club’s best finish in the K League 1 — and booking themselves a ticket to the ACLE for the first time.
While the team dropped to ninth place in the 2024 K League 1 season, Lee’s tactical influence remained clear. In the 2024–25 ACLE round of 16, Gwangju overturned a two-goal deficit against two-time J1 League champions Vissel Kobe to reach the quarterfinals.
A tactical chameleon
Lee is known for his tactical flexibility. Though he often deploys a 4-4-2 formation, he adjusts according to match situations.
His teams press aggressively, moving as a unit to disrupt opponents’ buildups. In attack, the system often shifts to a 3-5-2 to gain a numerical advantage in midfield and facilitate smoother transitions.
One signature tactic involves defenders holding the ball to draw in the opposition, creating space for an unmarked midfielder to initiate a quick attack.
Lee has a firm belief in his philosophy, as he implemented his tactics even during a losing streak in the K League 1 last year.
He said last year that "we don't change our style no matter who the opponent is. We will play the same football even against Manchester City or Arsenal. We will play proactive football, aggressively, and continue to make chances to score."
Gwangju defender Park Tae-joon also praised Lee's tactical approach last year, saying that the manager pays attention to extreme details and orders players' constant off-ball movements, which elevate the team's overall performance.
Lee credits his diverse tactical approach to studying international football, particularly the Premier League. He’s said he regularly analyzes matches and even traveled to England in December 2023 to watch Arsenal play Brighton.
Park also said last year that Lee always explains the team's approach using examples from the Premier League or La Liga.
Next national team manager?
Lee’s accomplishments have sparked conversations among Korean football fans about whether he should lead the national team next.
Commentators on Korean football YouTube channels have argued that his tactical sharpness is what the Taeguk Warriors need.
Although the national team, led by Hong Myung-bo, has not recorded poor results in the third round of 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with four wins and four draws in Group B, critics say his 4-2-3-1 formation and lineup changes have lacked creativity and consistency.
Hong is contracted through the 2026 World Cup and the 2027 AFC Asian Cup but is not immune to dismissal.
While Lee has not been formally linked to the job, managing the national team would be a crowning achievement in a career spent exclusively in the K League.
