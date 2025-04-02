'There’s no better feeling': Cheerleader An Ji-hyun on making it to the big leagues and staying there
Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 16:39
Cheerleaders have long played a vital role in energizing sports arenas, offering entertainment that enhances the overall spectator experience.
While not essential to the game itself, their presence has become deeply embedded in professional sports culture, particularly in Korea.
An Ji-hyun, 28, of 2S Spotainment, is one of Korea’s most prominent cheerleaders. In her tenth year in the industry, she has expanded her career from Korean stadiums to teams in Taiwan, where cheerleaders enjoy a level of fame closer to that of pop celebrities.
She spoke with the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, about the evolution of cheerleading, the differences across sports and countries and what it takes to succeed in the profession.
Q. You’re active both in Korea and Taiwan now. Where do you currently cheer?
A. In Korea, I cheer for Suwon FC and Woori Card Woori Won. In Taiwan, I lead the cheer teams for the TSG Hawks and TSG GhostHawks. I started expanding into Taiwan last year.
How does cheerleading differ from sport to sport?
It really comes down to the nature of the sport. Baseball is slower-paced with a lot of pauses, so there's more time to cheer for individual players and use a wider range of routines. Volleyball is similar.
Football and basketball are faster, so the focus shifts to team-wide cheers. Football also has strong supporter groups, so we adapt to the crowd’s rhythm. The distance between fans and cheerleaders affects our style, too — larger, more visible movements for outdoor sports like baseball and football, and more intimate, interactive gestures for indoor sports like basketball and volleyball.
How do you train for such diverse performances?
I train with teammates from the same agency. We practice as a group for two to four hours a day, then fit in individual training. I used to think longer practices were better — like four hours or more — but now I prefer shorter, more focused sessions that simulate actual performance conditions. It’s more effective, and I hear athletes train similarly.
What led you to become a cheerleader?
It happened by chance. I was studying secretarial work in high school, preparing to become a corporate secretary. One day, an agency reached out to me on Facebook after seeing some of my photos and asked if I’d consider auditioning to be a cheerleader. I had danced in a club back in middle school, so maybe that helped. I auditioned, was accepted and debuted with the Seoul Samsung Thunders basketball team.
What qualities do you think are essential for cheerleaders?
The mindset is everything. You need to be someone who gives energy. The outcome of a game can affect our mood, too, but when things aren’t going well, it's on us to lift the crowd and change the atmosphere. When that shift leads to a momentum change in the game itself, there’s no better feeling.
You also need to have the basic skills to lead cheers and perform routines, but cheerleaders today are expected to do more — whether it's media appearances or fan events — so being adaptable is important.
Do you need a specific background, like a major in dance, to become a cheerleader?
Not at all. I didn’t study dance. A lot of people assume you need to have majored in dance or be a professional dancer, but that’s not the case. Of course, dancing is important, but it’s not the only requirement. Height and weight used to be stricter factors, but even that’s changing.
The barrier to entry is relatively low, but staying in this job long-term is hard. Some people enter the field thinking it’s all glitz and fame because of social media, but that’s not sustainable unless you have the skills and resilience to back it up.
What was your experience like entering the Taiwanese cheer scene?
It was a leap into the unknown. There wasn’t much information available, so everything was trial and error. But the people were incredibly supportive, and the fans welcomed me warmly, so I adjusted faster than I expected.
I remember doing an interview where a reporter said Taiwanese fans admired not just my personality but the effort and professionalism I’d built over 10 years. That really touched me. My first job in Taiwan was building the cheer team for the new TSG Hawks baseball club — from recruitment to training, I handled everything.
What’s different about being a cheerleader in Taiwan?
In Taiwan, cheerleaders are part of the entertainment industry. They feature in national advertising campaigns — convenience stores, supermarkets, cosmetics, even alcohol brands. In Korea, those gigs usually go to A-list celebrities. Cheerleaders also appear regularly on variety shows, and many branch out into singing or acting.
Some cheerleaders are even as recognizable as star athletes within their teams. It’s a very different environment.
Why do you think Korean cheerleaders are so popular in Taiwan?
The Korean Wave has definitely had an impact — Taiwanese fans have a real love for Korean culture. Also, their sports scene has a cheering culture similar to Korea’s, which makes our style familiar and appealing.
We held a fan meeting recently in a 1,000-seat venue, and it sold out in under a minute. I was about to post about it on social media when I found out all the tickets were already gone.
Your schedule must be intense. How do you manage it?
People always ask that, and I joke that I live like a zombie. There’s barely any time to rest. The summer season has baseball and football, and the winter season picks up right after with basketball and volleyball. There’s no distinction between weekdays and weekends, and we often work late at night.
Physically, it’s exhausting. But mentally, I feel alert. Even when I get home completely drained, I wake up the next morning ready to go again. I think it’s because I’m still young and I genuinely enjoy what I do.
What would you say to someone who wants to become a cheerleader?
If you’re in it just for the fame, you’ll probably be disappointed. You need strong motivation. Even now, after 10 years, I still get nervous before going on stage. If that mindset ever fades, it’s easy to fall into a slump.
It’s a high-visibility job, and while that can be exciting, it also comes with pressure. You need to find ways to deal with stress. Some of my teammates say dancing during games helps them de-stress, and I envy that. Whether you're a cheerleader or not, knowing yourself well is the most important thing.
What’s next for you?
I’m preparing for the upcoming cheerleading season in Taiwan, and I’ll be releasing an album soon. I’ve always had a slightly husky voice that I used to be self-conscious about, but in Taiwan people see it as charming, so I found the confidence to try singing professionally. I’m also studying acting whenever I can.
Back in Korea, I’m adjusting my schedule so I can appear at more games. Eventually, I hope to expand into entertainment in Korea as well. I’d like to bring the positive energy of cheerleading beyond the stadium.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
