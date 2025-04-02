Top U.S. general nominee calls North Korea 'immediate security challenge,' backs trilateral cooperation with Japan
Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 10:18
U.S. President Donald Trump's pick for the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman described North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as an "immediate security challenge" on Tuesday, while supporting trilateral security cooperation among the United States, South Korea and Japan.
During a Senate confirmation hearing, retired Air Force Lt. Gen. John Caine made the remarks, stressing that America faces an "unprecedented, rising global risk" as he pointed to potential adversaries of North Korea, China, Russia and Iran.
"North Korea's long-range missile and nuclear programs represent an immediate security challenge," he said in a written statement submitted in advance to the Senate Armed Services Committee. "If confirmed, I will assess the U.S. military presence in Japan and South Korea and make recommendations to the SecDef and Potus."
SecDef and Potus stand for the secretary of defense and the president of the United States, respectively.
He was responding to a question regarding how U.S. troop reductions in South Korea and Japan would affect the security situation in the Indo-Pacific should such reductions proceed.
Caine threw his support behind trilateral security cooperation among Washington, Seoul and Tokyo, which has been deepening in recent years in the face of North Korea's persistent nuclear threats and China's increasing assertiveness.
"I support the Trilateral Security Cooperation Framework and, if confirmed, will continue to advocate for using the Trilateral Security Cooperation Framework as a blueprint for military cooperation in exercises like Freedom Edge and operationally through efforts such as our trilateral missile data warning sharing mechanism," he said.
Last July, the defense chiefs of the three countries signed the framework in what was viewed as a move to formalize their tripartite security collaboration.
In his overall assessment of the North Korean threats, the nominee said that the North's nuclear, missile and cyber capabilities continue to threaten the United States and its allies "on a global scale."
"Pyongyang has tested multiple missile systems capable of striking U.S. forces in the ROK and Japan, as well as Guam, Alaska, Hawaii and Conus," he said. ROK and Conus are short for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea, and the continental United States.
"Additionally, the DPRK conducts persistent cyber activities, such as cryptocurrency theft and adaptive cybercrime TTPs to generate funds and obtain technical information in support of the regime's military and WMD programs," he added, using the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
TTP refers to tactics, techniques and procedures, while WMD is short for weapon of mass destruction.
Caine also pointed out the "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty, which the North and Russia signed last year, saying that it "very likely" will enable Pyongyang to further improve its military capabilities in a way that will increase the threat to regional stability and U.S. interests.
Commenting on the ongoing conditions-based transfer of wartime operational control (Opcon) from Washington to Seoul, the nominee said that South Korea continues to increase and improve capabilities by acquiring equipment and experience through multidomain and trilateral exercises.
Seoul and Washington have been working on meeting a wide range of conditions needed for the Opcon transition. Conditions include South Korea's capabilities to lead combined forces, its strike and air defense capabilities, and a regional security environment conducive to such a handover.
On space domain threats, Caine said that North Korea and Iran are strengthening their own space programs with the assistance of China and Russia, which he said is increasing the threat environment.
Regarding the North's advancing weapons programs, the nominee underlined "notable" progress on its missile-related goals, such as testing claimed solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and hypersonic systems and unveiling a new "tactical" nuclear warhead.
"During some of its missile testing, the DPRK has also claimed to simulate tactical nuclear exercises," he said.
"Pyongyang's cooperation with Moscow may also provide opportunities for the DPRK to advance its missile capabilities, as the DPRK has provided ballistic missiles to Russia that have been employed against Ukraine — the first time these DPRK systems have been used in combat."
In response to a question over whether the U.S.' ground-based interceptor (GBI) fleet is appropriately sized to address potential ICBM threats from the North or other countries, Caine said he understands the current GBI fleet is "adequate" against the existing North Korean threat.
In his opening remarks, the nominee highlighted growing global security risks facing the United States.
"As we sit here now, our nation faces an unprecedented, rising global risk," he said. "Our adversaries are advancing. Global nuclear threats are on the rise, and deterrence is paramount."
Under these circumstances, U.S. national defense requires "urgent action and reform across the board," he said.
"We must go faster. We must move with a sense of urgency," he said. "We can never forget that our No. 1 job is to create peace through overwhelming strength, and if need be, fight and win our nation's wars."
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
