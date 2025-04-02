 Trump expected to discuss TikTok's fate in Oval Office meeting on Wednesday
Published: 02 Apr. 2025, 11:28
This photograph taken on March 7, 2024 in Nantes, shows the logo of Chinese social media platform TikTok. [AFP/YONHAP]

President Donald Trump is expected to discuss TikTok's fate at an Oval Office meeting on Wednesday, a senior White House official said, ahead of an April 5 deadline for the app to find a non-Chinese buyer or face a U.S. ban.
 
The meeting to discuss potential investors for the app will be attended by senior cabinet officials along with Vice President JD Vance and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, the official added.
 

