Korea's Trump tariff is 26 percent, not 25 percent, White House document clarifies

Exports of food, agro products hit all-time high in Q1

Trump tariffs plunge Korea into chaos, with no president to take the helm

Kospi pares early losses but still closes down after Trump tariff announcement

Experts stress urgency of negotiations with U.S. following Trump's massive tariffs

Trump will announce reciprocal tariffs before Indian prime minister's White House visit Thursday, official says

Trump says he won't 'bend' on tariffs

Trump steel, aluminum tariffs likely to drive up car costs, industry leaders say

Trump administration announces one-month tariff exemption on cars coming through Usmca

Trump says he will announce a range of tariffs over 'next month or sooner'