 Exports of food, agro products hit all-time high in Q1
Published: 03 Apr. 2025, 18:16
A shopper browses a convenience store in Seoul where a variety of instant noodles are on display on March 12. [YONHAP]

Korea's exports of agricultural and food products advanced 7.9 percent from a year earlier in the first quarter, reaching a record high amid the growing popularity of Korean culture, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said Thursday.
 
Outbound shipments of agricultural and food items amounted to $3.18 billion in the January-March period, up from the $2.95 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the Agriculture Ministry.
 
It was the highest first quarter figure on record, the ministry added.
 
By item, exports of instant noodles surged 27.3 percent during the period to $343.9 million. Sales of snack products increased 5.5 percent to $174.1 million, while beverage exports rose 4.5 percent to $156.8 million.
 
Sales of Korean cigarettes climbed 14.5 percent on year to $261 million, while sauce exports jumped 9.1 percent to $101 million, the data showed.
 
Exports of farm machinery, agricultural chemicals and other related materials also went up 2.3 percent on year to $704.1 million during the cited period.
 
By destination, exports of K-food items to the United States jumped 21.7 percent to $487 million, while shipments to the European Union and Britain soared 34.1 percent to $222 million.
 
Exports to Gulf Cooperation Council nations shot up 37.9 percent to $81 million.
 
"The government will make all-out efforts to help exporters enhance product competitiveness, expand into various markets and address business challenges so as to further promote exports of K-food and other agricultural products," the ministry said in a release.

Yonhap
tags Korea food exports

