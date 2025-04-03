Exports of food, agro products hit all-time high in Q1

Korea's exports of agricultural and food products advanced 7.9 percent from a year earlier in the first quarter, reaching a record high amid the growing popularity of Korean culture, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said Thursday.Outbound shipments of agricultural and food items amounted to $3.18 billion in the January-March period, up from the $2.95 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the Agriculture Ministry.It was the highest first quarter figure on record, the ministry added.By item, exports of instant noodles surged 27.3 percent during the period to $343.9 million. Sales of snack products increased 5.5 percent to $174.1 million, while beverage exports rose 4.5 percent to $156.8 million.Sales of Korean cigarettes climbed 14.5 percent on year to $261 million, while sauce exports jumped 9.1 percent to $101 million, the data showed.Exports of farm machinery, agricultural chemicals and other related materials also went up 2.3 percent on year to $704.1 million during the cited period.By destination, exports of K-food items to the United States jumped 21.7 percent to $487 million, while shipments to the European Union and Britain soared 34.1 percent to $222 million.Exports to Gulf Cooperation Council nations shot up 37.9 percent to $81 million."The government will make all-out efforts to help exporters enhance product competitiveness, expand into various markets and address business challenges so as to further promote exports of K-food and other agricultural products," the ministry said in a release.Yonhap