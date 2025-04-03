'More aggressive than expected': Trump's 25% reciprocal tariffs against Korea
Published: 03 Apr. 2025, 08:25 Updated: 03 Apr. 2025, 09:24
-
- SARAH CHEA
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
The White House's 25 percent "reciprocal tariffs" on Korea are more severe than expected despite a slew of Korean companies recently announcing massive investment commitments in the United States.
The 25 percent tarriffs that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to impose on Korea are even higher than those planned for Japan and the European Union, where the United States has a bigger trade deficit than with Korea. Both the European Union and Japan were among the top five on a chart of what Trump described as the "worst offenders."
"Trump's tariff policies turned out to be more aggressive than expected; today's reciprocal tariff is close to the worst scenario," researcher Cho Yeon-ju from NH Investment & Securities said in a report immediately after the announcement.
Experts have predicted a rate of 20 percent — or lower — for Korea, including Bloomberg Economics’ evaluation that estimated 16 percent, the lowest among 15 countries, citing Korea's “fewer tariff differences, value-added tax levels and other non-tariff barriers compared to other surplus countries.”
The White House on Wednesday unveiled a list of countries subject to higher reciprocal tariffs, with Korea placing 7th. Trump claimed that Korea charges 50 percent tariffs on the United States.
“U.S. automakers face a variety of non-tariff barriers that impede access to the Japanese and Korean automotive markets, including non-acceptance of certain U.S. standards, duplicative testing and certification requirements and transparency issues,” the White House said.
“Due to these non-reciprocal practices, the U.S. trade deficit with Korea more than tripled from 2019 to 2024.”
Trump's new tariffs don’t apply to automobiles, auto parts and steel, on which the United States has already imposed 25 percent tariffs slated to go into effect starting Thursday.
Trump, however, hinted that there is room left for further negotiations.
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)