Tariffs terrorize Bitcoin prices

The price of Bitcoin is displayed the Bithumb Lounge in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on April 3, falling to 124.4 million won ($84,738).Bitcoin was one of many cryptocurrencies that posted steep losses as U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff regime took effect following the president's announcement on April 2, with drops above 1 percent from a day earlier across the board, according to market tracker CoinMarketCap.