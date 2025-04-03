Huonslab study on its Hydiffuze product selected for AACR presentation
Published: 03 Apr. 2025, 16:09
A recent study on Huonslab’s Hydiffuze technology has found that the pharmaceutical product demonstrated enhanced bioavailability of subcutaneous infliximab has been selected as a poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting on April 28.
The study showed that Hydiffuze significantly improves the relative bioavailability of co-formulated infliximab compared to standard subcutaneous administration without it. These findings are particularly promising as they suggest the co-formulation may reduce the number of infliximab dosages required while maintaining therapeutic efficacy and potentially extending dosing intervals during maintenance treatment.
This achievement follows the Huons Global subsidiary’s successful patent filing for the subcutaneous formulation of infliximab co-formulated with Hydiffuze, building on previous patent filings for subcutaneous trastuzumab and rituximab formulations using the same technology.
The efficacy of Hydiffuze as a locally acting, transient permeation enhancer for subcutaneous delivery of high-dose, high-volume biotherapeutics has been validated through comprehensive research, including dye dispersion studies in mice and comparative pharmacokinetic studies in rats.
Parallel to these developments, Huonslab is conducting a pivotal Phase 1 clinical trial in Korea for Hydizyme, a stand-alone recombinant human hyaluronidase drug product. The company aims to secure product approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety by 2026.
“Huonslab is committed to converting high-dose, high-volume antibody-based biotherapeutics from intravenous infusion to subcutaneous injections using human hyaluronidase PH20,” said Dr. Young Sun Lee, chief business officer of Huonslab.
“Our Hydiffuze drug delivery technology is redefining the landscape of subcutaneous antibody development and expanding patient access to more convenient and effective subcutaneous antibody therapies.”
Established in 2018 as a biologics research and development organization, Huonslab operates under the mission to innovate in the human hyaluronidase-based biologics subcutaneous delivery field. The company maintains a well-balanced and patient-centric pipeline, featuring HLB3-002 as its lead candidate currently in Phase 1 registration studies, with additional non-clinical developments targeting Alzheimer's, obesity and diabetes.
Huonslab’s parent company, Huons Global, is a rapidly growing bio, pharmaceuticals and healthcare business holding company with more than 2,200 employees worldwide.
BY LEE YEBIN [[email protected]]
