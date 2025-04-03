AI auto: LG, Kia show off their Spielraum Studio vehicle collaboration

LG Electronics and Kia showcase their co-developed purpose-built vehicle, the Spielraum Studio, at Goyang Kintex in Gyeonggi on April 3, ahead of the Seoul Mobility Show 2025 set to take place from April 4 to 13.The two firms partnered to incorporate LG Electronics' AI mobility space solutions and home appliances into Kia's automobiles.The Spielraum Studio is the first project to come from their collaboration. It allows users to tailor their Kia PBV PV5 with LG's home appliances and furniture. The model will be available from the second half of 2026.