Berry big sale: Shinsegae offers 'Picnic Blossom' discounts
Published: 03 Apr. 2025, 18:52
Models present fruit for sale at Shinsegae Department Store as part of its “Picnic Blossom” event to welcome spring on April 3.
The sales event, running through April 24, offers fresh packaged foods that the department store says are perfect for a picnic, such as fruit, meat and raw fish, with discounts of up to 20 percent on certain items.
