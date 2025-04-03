 Berry big sale: Shinsegae offers 'Picnic Blossom' discounts
Published: 03 Apr. 2025, 18:52
Models present fruit for sale at Shinsegae Department Store as part of its "Picnic Blossom" event to welcome spring on April 3. [SHINSEGAE DEPARTMENT STORE]

The sales event, running through April 24, offers fresh packaged foods that the department store says are perfect for a picnic, such as fruit, meat and raw fish, with discounts of up to 20 percent on certain items.
