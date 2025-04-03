CU launches AI-powered interpretation service at foreigner-heavy branches
Published: 03 Apr. 2025, 18:09 Updated: 03 Apr. 2025, 18:34
Convenience store chain CU has launched an AI-powered interpretation service, starting with branches that attract a growing number of international customers.
More than 16 million foreign travelers visited Korea last year — the highest figure in three years. Reflecting this trend, the number of overseas transactions at CU stores nationwide surged by 151.9 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year, and by 177.1 percent on year in 2024, marking a more than two-and-a-half-fold increase for two consecutive years.
To better accommodate this growing number of international visitors, CU launched a pilot program for the AI interpretation service on March 24 at five branches, including locations in Myeong-dong, Hongdae and Incheon International Airport, where there are many international customers.
The service is integrated into each store’s Personal Digital Assistant (PDA) — a small electronic device used by store owners for essential management tasks such as inventory control and price checks. The system supports translation for 38 languages, including English, Japanese, Chinese, Czech, Hindi and Swahili.
To use the service, customers scan a QR code generated by the PDA with their own smartphones. Once the service opens on the customers' smartphones, they can speak into their device by tapping a microphone icon, and the conversation will be translated into text and displayed on the screen.
CU anticipates that the new service will boost customer convenience and help drive sales. It will initially be available at branches with high volumes of foreign visitors, with plans to gradually expand to more locations across the country.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
