 HD Hyundai unveils 2 'smart' excavators in pursuit of growing market share
Published: 03 Apr. 2025, 18:36
HD Hyundai Construction Equipment’s Hyundai HX400 excavator, left, and HD Hyundai Infracore’s Develon DX240 excavator at the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on April 3 [HD HYUNDAI]

HD Hyundai unveiled two new “smart” excavators at the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Thursday.
 
HD Hyundai Construction Equipment’s Hyundai HX400 excavator is a 40-ton medium-sized excavator, while HD Hyundai Infracore’s Develon DX240 is a smaller 24-ton excavator.
 
Both excavators have full electro-hydraulic systems, meaning that the electronics control the different hydraulic components of the excavator for more articulate and efficient maneuvering.
 
The two excavators are considered “smart,” according to HD Hyundai, because they have Smart Assist and Smart Monitoring features built in.
 
The Machine Guidance system, included in the Smart Assist, will measure the depth or the angle of the completed task so the operator can reference the numbers in future repeated tasks, while a machine control feature helps rookie operators maneuver the machine.
 
The excavators also have cameras, radar sensors and object detection technologies to detect and warn nearby objects and humans.
 
The HX400 will hit the Korean market in May, followed by a European release in June and a North American release in April 2026, while the DX240 will launch in Korea in May. It will also be sold in the European and North American markets as the DX230 in July and in April 2026, respectively.
 
HD Hyundai, with the new excavator models, aims to increase its global market share by 2 to 3 percent in the next couple of years, according to HD Hyundai Construction Equipment CEO Choi Cheol-gon.
 
The company also aims to export a total of 450,000 excavators from 2025 to 2030 and achieve 70 trillion won ($47 billion) in revenue from exports in the same period, HD Hyundai XiteSolution President and CEO Cho Young-cheul said at the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show.
 
HD Hyundai will also be releasing 25-ton, 30-ton and 35-ton excavators by the end of this year.

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
