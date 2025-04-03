Hanwha Aerospace, India ink $253.6M K9 howitzer deal

Hanwha Aerospace signed a 371.4 billion won ($253.6 million) deal to export homegrown K9 self-propelled howitzers to India in a follow-up order to the contract signed in 2017.Under the agreement, the company will deliver the howitzers to the Indian Army by September 2030, in cooperation with Mumbai-based company Larsen & Toubro, according to Hanwha Aerospace.The deal aligns with India's ongoing efforts to modernize its military, the company added.This agreement follows a 2017 contract under which Hanwha supplied 372.7 billion won worth of K9 howitzers to India by 2020.Hanwha Aerospace said this additional contract reflects the K9's proven reliability in meeting the Indian Army's operational needs.The company's strong performance under the first contract also helped solidify its reputation as a trusted partner in India's defense market, it added.Hanwha Aerospace expects the latest deal to further expand sales of the K9 howitzer beyond Europe to Asia. The K9 has already been adopted by countries such as Romania and Poland."We will further enhance our cooperation with countries in Asia, including India, by leveraging the K9's outstanding performance and our proven delivery record," said Hanwha Aerospace Chief Executive Officer CEO Son Jae-il.Yonhap