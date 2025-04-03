 Hyundai sharpens its 'Art of Steel' with the new hydrogen-powered Nexo
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hyundai sharpens its 'Art of Steel' with the new hydrogen-powered Nexo

Published: 03 Apr. 2025, 16:16
Hyundai Motor Vice President and domestic business division head Chung Yoo-seok reveals the all-new Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle at the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show on April 3. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Hyundai Motor Vice President and domestic business division head Chung Yoo-seok reveals the all-new Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle at the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show on April 3. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

 
Hyundai Motor unveiled the all-new Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) at the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show on Thursday, seven years after the original model was released.
 
The all-new Nexo looks almost identical to the Initium concept, the FCEV prototype that Hyundai first showcased last October. The vehicle features the automaker's new design language, "Art of Steel," and has running lamp and taillight designs that symbolize HTWO, Hyundai Motor Group’s hydrogen business brand, according to Hyundai.
 
The new FCEV features a two-stage motor system for higher efficiency — only one inverter is activated during daily low-pressure driving scenarios with the other motor kicking in for high-speed driving, and achieves a 25 percent higher power output at 204 metric horsepower (201 mechanical horsepower). The maximum torque of the vehicle, however, decreased to 38.7 kilogram-force meters (279 pound-force feet).
 
Hyundai Motor President and CEO José Muñoz told reporters on Thursday that Hyundai, with its vision of "Progress for Humanity," will continue to release hydrogen FCEVs in the future.
 
Hyundai Motor's all-new Nexo fuel cell electric vehicle [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Hyundai Motor's all-new Nexo fuel cell electric vehicle [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

 
The all-new Nexo can go from 0 to 62 miles per hour in 7.8 seconds and has an estimated range of 700 kilometers (435 miles) according to Hyundai Motor’s lab results. The official range, rated by the Ministry of Environment, has yet to be released.
 
The all-new Nexo retains the same wheelbase as the outgoing Nexo at 2,790 millimeters (110 inches), but is both longer in overall length, width and height, giving the Nexo slightly more trunk space. The vehicle also features Hyundai’s advanced driver assistance and safety features, including Highway Driving Assistance 2, steering wheel hands-on detection and collision assist.
 
Hyundai Motor's all-new Nexo fuel cell electric vehicle [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Hyundai Motor's all-new Nexo fuel cell electric vehicle [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

 
“We will be moving forward, with our customers, to create a future where everyone moves freely, breathing fresh air,” Hyundai Motor Vice President and domestic business division head Chung Yoo-seok said in a press release Thursday.
 
Hyundai Motor's all-new Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Hyundai Motor's all-new Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle [HYUNDAI MOTOR]


BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags Hyundai Motor Nexo FCEV hydrogen full-cell

More in Industry

Hyundai Motor rules out immediate price hikes in U.S. despite tariff scheme

Hyundai sharpens its 'Art of Steel' with the new hydrogen-powered Nexo

Korea's Trump tariff is 26 percent, not 25 percent, White House document clarifies

HYBE eyes 'A Brand New Day' with the return of BTS and a possible world tour

Off-roader, family car. Can the Kia Tasman ute be both?

Related Stories

Hyundai Motor regains top spot in the FCEV market from Toyota

Hyundai Motor beefs up hydrogen business with asset acquisition

Hyundai to enter U.S. market with hydrogen trucks in 2022

Hyundai Motor commits more to the hydrogen economy

Hyundai planning to build first local hydrogen fuel cell plant in Ulsan
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)