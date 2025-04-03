Hyundai sharpens its 'Art of Steel' with the new hydrogen-powered Nexo
Published: 03 Apr. 2025, 16:16
- CHO YONG-JUN
Hyundai Motor unveiled the all-new Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) at the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show on Thursday, seven years after the original model was released.
The all-new Nexo looks almost identical to the Initium concept, the FCEV prototype that Hyundai first showcased last October. The vehicle features the automaker's new design language, "Art of Steel," and has running lamp and taillight designs that symbolize HTWO, Hyundai Motor Group’s hydrogen business brand, according to Hyundai.
The new FCEV features a two-stage motor system for higher efficiency — only one inverter is activated during daily low-pressure driving scenarios with the other motor kicking in for high-speed driving, and achieves a 25 percent higher power output at 204 metric horsepower (201 mechanical horsepower). The maximum torque of the vehicle, however, decreased to 38.7 kilogram-force meters (279 pound-force feet).
Hyundai Motor President and CEO José Muñoz told reporters on Thursday that Hyundai, with its vision of "Progress for Humanity," will continue to release hydrogen FCEVs in the future.
The all-new Nexo can go from 0 to 62 miles per hour in 7.8 seconds and has an estimated range of 700 kilometers (435 miles) according to Hyundai Motor’s lab results. The official range, rated by the Ministry of Environment, has yet to be released.
The all-new Nexo retains the same wheelbase as the outgoing Nexo at 2,790 millimeters (110 inches), but is both longer in overall length, width and height, giving the Nexo slightly more trunk space. The vehicle also features Hyundai’s advanced driver assistance and safety features, including Highway Driving Assistance 2, steering wheel hands-on detection and collision assist.
“We will be moving forward, with our customers, to create a future where everyone moves freely, breathing fresh air,” Hyundai Motor Vice President and domestic business division head Chung Yoo-seok said in a press release Thursday.
