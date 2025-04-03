Korea's Trump tariff is 26 percent, not 25 percent, White House document clarifies
Published: 03 Apr. 2025, 16:03
SARAH CHEA
An annex to the "reciprocal tariff" executive order released by the White House listed Korea's rate at 26 percent, higher than the 25 percent U.S. President Donald Trump had announced in Washington earlier on Wednesday, which the Korean government and nationwide media outlets reported soon after.
A White House official confirmed to Yonhap News Agency that the new tariff's implementation would follow the release of the annex but did not explain why it contradicted the president's declaration.
Korea was not the only country subject to a rate different from that specified in Trump's speech, with the rates applied to other nations deviating by the same amount.
Trump said in his speech that India would be subject to a reciprocal tariff of 26 percent, but the annex listed the nation's rate at 27 percent. Switzerland was listed at 31 percent on Trump's chart and 32 percent on the annex while the Philippines was given a 17 percent rate in Trump's speech and 18 percent in the annex.
