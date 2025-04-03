 Wiggle Wiggle store opens at Centum City
Published: 03 Apr. 2025, 19:03
 
Pictured is the new Wiggle Wiggle store at Shinsegae's Centum City Mall branch on April 3. [YONHAP]

Pictured is the new Wiggle Wiggle store at Shinsegae's Centum City Mall branch on April 3.
 
Shinsegae announced the same day that Wiggle Wiggle had opened a store on the mall's second basement floor, selling products spanning categories including kids, pets, tech and outdoors. Wiggle Wiggle is known for the bright colors of its products and stores, with the stated goal of "Making you smile."
