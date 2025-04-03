Opening of Korean freedom fighter's memorial in Japan postponed due to right-wing nationalist backlash

Some royal palaces, museums to close Friday due to expected impeachment ruling rallies

K-pop agency HYBE donates 1 billion won to restore cultural heritage damaged by wildfires

Forgotten art of jinchae painting makes silk canvas glitter like a stone, literally

Fabien Yoon named honorary ambassador of National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage

Over a century after it was first plundered, treasured Buddhist stupa returning home

Wood fossil

Korea's cultural heritage system scheduled for a makeover

Heritage status of Joseon Dynasty document set to be canceled after stolen property revelation

Head of CHA announces name change for his first anniversary