Fabien Yoon named honorary ambassador of National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage
Published: 03 Apr. 2025, 18:08
French actor and entertainer Fabien Yoon was appointed as an honorary ambassador of the National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage (NRICH) on Thursday.
“I will try my best to promote the research activities on Korea’s history and cultural heritage globally as an ambassador,” Yoon said at an appointment ceremony held at Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul on Thursday.
The research institute said that it acknowledges Yoon's interest and acute knowledge of Korean history, adding that he even received high scores in Level 1 of the Korean History Proficiency Test. He also obtained permanent residency in Korea.
“I’m glad that Fabien, known for his love and passion for Korea, will represent our institute, which serves as the bridge that connects Korea’s traditions and future,” NRICH Director-General Lim Jong-deock said.
As an honorary ambassador representing the institute, Yoon will take part in various activities and help promote ongoing research at the institute.
Yoon debuted as an actor in the Korean drama "East of Eden" in 2008. He has since appeared in dramas and variety shows like “The King 2 Hearts” (2012), “Mr. Sunshine” (2018) and "I Live Alone" (2013-).
