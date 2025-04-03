Stop dangerous rhetoric undermining the Constitutional Court’s authority (KOR)

As Korea’s Constitutional Court prepares to rule on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, political tensions are mounting. Demonstrators have already gathered outside the court, and rival protests by groups for and against his impeachment are expected to fill the streets of central Seoul on the day of the verdict.Police sealed off a 150-meter (492-foot) perimeter around the court with police buses on Tuesday, creating a “vacuum zone,” and plan to issue the highest-level emergency alert on the day of the ruling. Authorities hope this will prevent confrontations between opposing groups.Yet what poses an even greater risk than street protests is the wave of inflammatory rhetoric from political leaders, some of whom are pre-emptively rejecting the court’s authority.Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Park Hong-keun wrote on Facebook that if the ruling is dismissed due to a vacancy on the bench, opposition parties and civic groups should “declare they will not accept the decision.” Fellow DP Rep. Park Ji-won escalated the language further, branding any justice who votes to dismiss the case a “second Lee Wan Yong,” invoking the name of a historical figure widely reviled as a traitor. Such statements disregard judicial independence and fuel public distrust.On the other side, Kim Yong-Won, a senior member of the National Human Rights Commission, warned that upholding the impeachment could spark “massive protests” and potentially lead to “direct attacks” on the justices. Language like this not only predicts violence — it risks inciting it.Acting President Han Duck-soo has urged politicians to place national stability above political interests. It is a call that deserves to be heard.In this volatile moment, political leaders must temper their words. Their role is not to deepen division but to protect democratic norms. Peaceful protest must be respected, but illegal or violent acts must be met with a firm response. Whatever the outcome, the court’s decision must be accepted.헌법재판소의 윤석열 대통령 탄핵심판 선고가 하루 앞으로 다가왔다. 헌재 주변에선 철야집회가 시작됐고, 선고일인 4일 헌재와 광화문 일대에선 탄핵 찬반 단체들이 대규모 집회를 열 예정이다. 경찰은 어제 헌재 반경 150m를 경찰 버스로 막아 ‘진공 상태’를 만들었고, 선고 당일엔 갑호 비상령을 발령하기로 했다. 이 와중에 일부 정치권 인사들이 불복을 부추기는 선동 발언을 하고 있어 극히 우려스럽다.박홍근 더불어민주당 의원은 지난 1일 페이스북에 “마은혁 재판관 후보자의 미임명으로 탄핵이 기각되면 결코 받아들일 수 없다는 입장을 민주당 등 야당과 시민사회단체가 천명해야 한다”며 불복과 저항을 주장했다. 박지원 민주당 의원은 어제 “기각 의견을 낸 헌재 재판관은 역사적인 죄인이자 제2의 이완용으로 자자손손이 대한민국에선 못 산다”고 언급했다. 자기 뜻과 다른 선고가 나온다고 불복과 저항을 말하는 것은 법치주의를 부정하는 일이다. 헌재 재판관 개인을 공격하는 것도 매우 부적절하다. 탄핵 반대 측도 다르지 않다. 김용원 국가인권위 상임위원은 지난달 31일 페이스북에 “탄핵을 인용하면 국민적 분노가 대규모 군중 시위 등 과격한 양상을 띠게 될 가능성이 크다”며 “헌재 재판관 개인에 대한 직접적 공격이 발생할 수도 있다”고 썼다.한덕수 대통령 권한대행은 어제 치안관계장관회의에서 “정치인께 당부드린다. 지금은 정치적 유불리를 떠나 공동체의 안정과 생존을 우선해야 할 때”라고 말했다. 정치권은 더는 선동의 언어로 사회 갈등을 조장하지 말아야 한다. 이제는 차분히 헌재의 선고를 지켜봐야 할 때다. 정치권의 책무는 분열과 갈등을 조정하고 사회를 통합하는 것이라는 점을 한시도 잊어선 안 될 것이다. 정부와 경찰도 철저히 대비해야 한다. 평화적 의사 표시는 보장해야 하지만, 불법 시위와 폭력 행위에 대해서는 무관용 원칙에 따라 엄정하게 대응해야 한다.