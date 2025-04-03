The grammar of ‘Crow’s Eye View’ (KOR)

I first met “him” in a small cafe in Salt Lake City. It had been years since we’d exchanged messages. His stories carried the unmistakable fragrance of literature — so much so that it was hard to believe he was a mathematician. He was a native of Dublin, Ireland, and a leading authority in the field of spectral theory. His writing was difficult to decipher, and as I had expected, so was his communication.At one point, we co-authored a paper and submitted it to an academic journal. Some time later, the editor requested revisions. The changes were minor — purely grammatical. But he flatly refused. Unless the paper was published as it was, he said, he would withdraw the submission. The editor stood firm, citing editorial policy.I couldn’t help but wonder how that standoff would end. After all, I too had had my share of minor clashes with him over grammar.In Yi Sang’s experimental poem “Crow’s Eye View,” there’s a line that reads, “13childrenarerunningontotheroad.” No spaces. It was intentional. One wonders what kind of claustrophobic world Yi Sang must have seen to write that way. My colleague reminded me of him. For him, mathematics was a form of poetry — an ode to nature.His writing rendered even the grammar radicalism in “Crow’s Eye View” tame. He often ignored spacing in both sentences and equations, and he deliberately wrote phrases that were open to multiple interpretations. He longed to liberate himself from ossified language. He rejected the idea of binding nature in the shackles of grammar. After all, in his eyes, nature itself was fundamentally ungrammatical.The literary giant James Joyce, also from Dublin, lends credence to his stance. Joyce’s “Ulysses” (1922) stands as a monument to breaking free from grammatical constraint. When one escapes the tyranny of grammar, the inner voice can be heard.Their editorial standoff didn’t last long. The intrinsic freedom of mathematics led to a beautiful conclusion: the journal editor relented. And as he did, he left behind a remark that has stayed with me ever since: “In truth, our thinking is essentially the same.”Recalling that moment, I found myself thinking about how deeply divided our own society has become — locked in endless clashes over the “grammar” of thought.‘그’를 처음 만난 곳은 솔트레이크시티의 어느 작은 카페였다. 연락을 주고받은 지 몇 해만이었다. 그의 이야기 꾸러미는 문학적 향기가 그득했다. 도무지 수학자라 느껴지지 않았다. 그는 아일랜드 더블린 출신 수학자로, 당대 스펙트럼 이론의 권위자였다. 그가 쓴 책도 읽기가 어려웠는데 예상했던 대로 소통도 까다로웠다. 한번은 그와 공동으로 논문을 써서 어느 저널에 투고했다. 얼마 후 저널 편집자가 논문의 수정본을 요구했다. 수정사항은 단순히 문법에 관한 것이었다. 그러나 그는 수정을 거부했다. 그대로 출판하지 않으면 투고를 철회하겠다고 맞섰다. 저널 편집자도 굽히지 않았다. 규정을 내세웠다. 나는 내심 이 힘겨루기의 결말이 궁금해졌다. 나도 문법 때문에 그와 소소한 갈등을 빚었던 터였다.시인 이상(李箱)의 연작시 ‘오감도’의 구절 ‘13인의아해가도로로질주하오.’는 띄어쓰기가 없다. 의도적이다. 이상의 눈에 비친 세상이 얼마나 갑갑했으면 그랬을까. 그는 이상을 닮았다. 그에게 수학은 자연을 노래하는 시였다. 그의 글은 ‘오감도 문법’을 무색하게 했다. 문장과 수식은 띄어쓰기를 무시하기 일쑤였고 의도적으로 해석이 모호한 문장을 쓰는 등, 고착된 언어로부터 해방을 꿈꿨다. 자연을 문법에 옭아매는 것을 거부했다. 그의 눈에 비친 자연이 온통 탈문법적이니 그도 그랬을 것이다. 그의 고향 더블린 출신으로 『율리시스』를 쓴 대문호 제임스 조이스의 얘기도 그를 거든다. 문법의 굴레를 벗어나면 내면의 소리가 들린다. 두 사람의 힘겨루기는 그리 오래가지 않았다. 자유를 꿈꾸는 수학의 본질이 곧 아름다운 결말을 이끌었다. 결국 저널 편집자가 물러섰다. 물러서면서 남긴 한마디가 깊은 여운을 남겼다. “사실 우리의 생각은 본질적으로 똑같습니다.” 문득 옛일을 회상하다 생각의 문법을 두고 극심하게 대립하는 우리 사회를 보며 잠시 상념에 잠겼다.