 Culture Ministry to protect choreography copyrights
Culture Ministry to protect choreography copyrights

Published: 03 Apr. 2025, 13:01
Seventeen's performance unit dances at Goyang Stadium, Gyeonggi, for the ″Right Here″ world tour concert held on Oct. 13, 2024. [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is seeking to increase global awareness of choreography copyrights, leading related discussions by distributing the English edition of its copyright guide on choreography protection.
 
Titled "Guide to Copyright of Choreographic Works," the guide consists of five chapters, each covering the definition of copyrights, the authors of choreography along with their rights, how to exercise those rights concerning choreography copyrights, the process of registering copyrights and how to seek legal compensation in cases of copyright infringement.
 

The Culture Ministry said it plans to actively distribute the English version of the guide through international organization meetings and global events to promote the policy.
 
The cover of the ″Guide to Copyright of Choreographic Works″ [MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND TOURISM]

As part of such efforts, the ministry will introduce the guide at the 46th meeting of the World Intellectual Property Organization’s Standing Committee on Copyright and Related Rights, scheduled to run from April 7 through 11 in Geneva, Switzerland, and will also discuss the key contents of the guide through meetings with major countries like the United States, China and Brazil.
 
The English edition of the "Guide to Copyright of Choreographic Works" is available on the Culture Ministry's official website (www.mcst.go.kr/english) and the Korea Copyright Commission’s website (www.copyright.or.kr/eng).

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
