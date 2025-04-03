 NCT's Mark to launch 4-episode Apple radio show
NCT's Mark to launch 4-episode Apple radio show

Published: 03 Apr. 2025, 13:55 Updated: 03 Apr. 2025, 15:11
Mark of boy band NCT [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Mark of boy band NCT will launch a four-episode radio show on Apple Music’s global livestreaming platform Apple Music 1 on April 8, his agency SM Entertainment said on Thursday.
 
Titled “on your MARK,” the special radio show will cover the behind-the-scenes stories during the album's production, the artist’s inspiration and his personal stories in light of the release of his first solo album “The Firstfruit," scheduled for release on April 7.
 

Each episode, filmed in Los Angeles, will be released every Tuesday at 9 a.m. for four weeks.
 
“I’m glad that I have so many channels through which I can showcase my new music,” Mark said in a press release.
 
“I hope my fans enjoy my first solo album since it features many fun stories from my childhood up to this moment when I'm unveiling my first solo album.”
 
The upcoming solo album will capture the singer’s experiences in Toronto, New York, Vancouver and Seoul, according to his agency.
 
The album comprises 13 songs, including the lead track “1999.”

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
