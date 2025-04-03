The xikers boys are back with 'House of Tricky: Spur'

Boy band xikers poses for photos during a showcase held on April 3 at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul for the release of the fifth EP, ″House of Tricky: Spur.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
xikers held a showcase on Thursday at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul to celebrate the release of its fifth EP, "House of Tricky: Spur.”
The 10-member group performed the lead track “Breathe” and introduced the new release to the media. This marks the first time in two years for all group members to promote their music together, following a break taken by Jonghoon, the group's lead vocalist, due to a knee injury.
"House of Tricky: Spur" is the fifth chapter of the "House of Tricky" series and it comes seven months after the release of the group’s fourth EP "House of Tricky: Watch Out" in September last year.
The EP features five tracks, including the lead track “Breathe,” and B-sides “You Hide We Seek,” “Highway,” “Roller Coaster,” and “Rock Your Body.” Members Minjae, Sumin and Yechan contributed to the lyrics of all tracks.
xikers is also preparing for its second world tour ,“Road to XY : Enter the Gate,” which will kick off on May 3 at the Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul.
“This is the first time we'll hold a solo concert in Seoul, so it’s a particularly meaningful part of our second world tour,” Yechan told reporters.
“There’s a big difference when we perform as nine members compared to when we perform as 10. The energy is definitely stronger when we’re complete,” said Jumin.
“It’s an opportunity to show our energy as ten members,” Seeun added.
"House of Tricky: Spur” will be officially released on Friday at 1 p.m.
Here are some highlights from the event as xikers posed for the cameras and introduced their album.
Boy band xikers poses for photos during a showcase held on April 3 at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul for the release of the fifth EP, ″House of Tricky: Spur.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Xikers’ Minjae poses for photos during a showcase held on April 3 at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul for the release of the fifth EP, ″House of Tricky: Spur.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Xikers’ Junmin poses for photos during a showcase held on April 3 at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul for the release of the fifth EP, ″House of Tricky: Spur.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Xikers’ Sumin poses for photos during a showcase held on April 3 at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul for the release of the fifth EP, ″House of Tricky: Spur.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Xikers’ Jinsik poses for photos during a showcase held on April 3 at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul for the release of the fifth EP, ″House of Tricky: Spur.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Xikers’ Hyunwoo poses for photos during a showcase held on April 3 at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul for the release of the fifth EP, ″House of Tricky: Spur.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Xikers’ Junghoon poses for photos during a showcase held on April 3 at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul for the release of the fifth EP, ″House of Tricky: Spur.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Xikers’ Seeun poses for photos during a showcase held on April 3 at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul for the release of the fifth EP, ″House of Tricky: Spur.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Xikers’ Yujun poses for photos during a showcase held on April 3 at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul for the release of the fifth EP, ″House of Tricky: Spur.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Xikers’ Hunter poses for photos during a showcase held on April 3 at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul for the release of the fifth EP, ″House of Tricky: Spur.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Xikers’ Yechan poses for photos during a showcase held on April 3 at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul for the release of the fifth EP, ″House of Tricky: Spur.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band xikers performs lead track “Breathe” during a showcase held on April 3 at the Ilchi Art Hall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul for the release of the fifth EP, ″House of Tricky: Spur.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
