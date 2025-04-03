 61st Baeksang Arts Awards set for May 5
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

61st Baeksang Arts Awards set for May 5

Published: 03 Apr. 2025, 13:30
The cast and director of the Disney+ original series ″Moving″ (2023) receive the grand prize in the television category at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards on May 7, 2024, in southern Seoul. [BAEKSANG ARTS AWARDS ORGANIZING COMMITTEE]

The cast and director of the Disney+ original series ″Moving″ (2023) receive the grand prize in the television category at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards on May 7, 2024, in southern Seoul. [BAEKSANG ARTS AWARDS ORGANIZING COMMITTEE]

 
This year's Baeksang Arts Awards, honoring the greatest actors and video works of the year, will take place on May 5.
 
The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards will take place at Coex in southern Seoul at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast live on cable channels JTBC, JTBC2 and JTBC4.
 

Related Article

 
Nominees will be announced on April 7 on the ceremony's website and social media accounts. Works released in Korea between April 1, 2024, and March 31 of this year will be reviewed by a panel of 60 experts from the arts and entertainment field, the organizing committee said Thursday.
 
Italian fashion house Gucci will be the official partner of the awards event for the third consecutive year and present the Gucci Impact Award, which recognizes the best-performing rookie director of the year, according to the organizing committee.
 
Also known as the Paeksang Arts Awards, the Baeksang Arts Awards are one of the three most prestigious award ceremonies in Korea, alongside the Daejong International Film Awards and the Blue Dragon Film Awards. The Baeksang Arts Awards recognizes excellence in film, television and theater in Korea.
 
Poster for the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards [BAEKSANG ARTS AWARDS ORGANIZING COMMITTEE]

Poster for the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards [BAEKSANG ARTS AWARDS ORGANIZING COMMITTEE]

 
Starting with this year’s event, the television category will now be referred to as the broadcast category.
 
This change aims to include not only television content, but also online and streaming content, reflecting evolving consumer trends, according to the event’s organizer.
 
Last year’s grand awards went to the film “12.12: The Day” (2023) and the Disney+ original series “Moving” (2023).

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Baeksang Arts Awards Paeksang Arts Awards

More in Movies

Singer-actor Cha Eun-woo takes on first starring role in film 'First Ride'

61st Baeksang Arts Awards set for May 5

'Virus' starring Bae Doo-na to premiere 5 years after filming wrapped

Gang Dong-won to play redemption-seeking dancer in 'Wild Thing'

'The Match' beats its competition to top weekend box office with more than 700,000 viewers

Related Stories

Baeksang Arts Awards to be held next month, nominees to be announced soon

59th Baeksang Arts Awards set for April 28

Baeksang Arts Awards 2024: The touching and funny moments

Yoo Jae-suk and Lee Joon-ik take grand prizes at Baeksang Arts Awards

Baeksang Arts Awards 2024: The winners
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)