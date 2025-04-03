61st Baeksang Arts Awards set for May 5
Published: 03 Apr. 2025, 13:30
This year's Baeksang Arts Awards, honoring the greatest actors and video works of the year, will take place on May 5.
The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards will take place at Coex in southern Seoul at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast live on cable channels JTBC, JTBC2 and JTBC4.
Nominees will be announced on April 7 on the ceremony's website and social media accounts. Works released in Korea between April 1, 2024, and March 31 of this year will be reviewed by a panel of 60 experts from the arts and entertainment field, the organizing committee said Thursday.
Italian fashion house Gucci will be the official partner of the awards event for the third consecutive year and present the Gucci Impact Award, which recognizes the best-performing rookie director of the year, according to the organizing committee.
Also known as the Paeksang Arts Awards, the Baeksang Arts Awards are one of the three most prestigious award ceremonies in Korea, alongside the Daejong International Film Awards and the Blue Dragon Film Awards. The Baeksang Arts Awards recognizes excellence in film, television and theater in Korea.
Starting with this year’s event, the television category will now be referred to as the broadcast category.
This change aims to include not only television content, but also online and streaming content, reflecting evolving consumer trends, according to the event’s organizer.
Last year’s grand awards went to the film “12.12: The Day” (2023) and the Disney+ original series “Moving” (2023).
