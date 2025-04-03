 Singer-actor Cha Eun-woo takes on first starring role in film 'First Ride'
Published: 03 Apr. 2025, 15:40
Singer-actor Cha Eun-woo [NEWS1]

Singer-actor Cha Eun-woo is set to star in the film tentatively titled “First Ride,” taking on his first main role in a movie, his agency Fantagio said on Thursday.
 
Directed by Nam Dae-joong, the action comedy film revolves around four close friends on their first overseas trip together, marking their entry into their 30s. Actors Kang Ha-neul and Kim Young-kwang will also appear in the movie, according to local media on Thursday.
 
The exact date of the film’s premiere has not yet been announced.
 

Cha debuted in 2014 as an actor with a minor role in the film “My Brilliant Life” and subsequently as a member of boy band Astro in 2016. He has since starred in multiple Korean drama series including “My ID is Gangnam Beauty” (2018), “True Beauty” (2020-21) and “Island” (2022). 
 
Cha is currently filming Netflix's comedy series “The WONDERfools.”

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
Singer-actor Cha Eun-woo takes on first starring role in film 'First Ride'

