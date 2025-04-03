Actor Seo Yea-ji to host new season of SNL Korea
Published: 03 Apr. 2025, 14:28
- KIM JI-YE
Actor Seo Yea-ji will host the second episode of the new season of “SNL Korea” (2021-), the streaming service Coupang Play announced Thursday.
“I can’t believe I’ll be hosting SNL Korea,” Seo said in a press release on Wednesday. “It’s an honor to participate in Korea’s best comedy show. I'll give all my energy to make the viewers laugh.”
The second episode will be aired on April 12 on the streaming platform.
The upcoming seventh season will kick off on Saturday, with actor Ha Jung-woo as its first host.
Seo debuted in 2013 with the tvN drama "Potato Star 2013QR3" and has since appeared in the OCN drama "Save Me" (2017) and the tvN dramas "Lawless Lawyer" (2018) and "It's Okay to Not Be Okay" (2020).
While she was rising to stardom, the actor came under fire involving accusations of school bullying, falsifying academic credentials, as well as gaslighting and mentally abusing her then-boyfriend, actor Kim Jung-hyun, in April 2021.
The actor tried to overcome the controversy while appearing in the tvN drama “Eve” (2022), but failed to win the public’s acceptance, leading her to a two-year hiatus.
The actor signed an exclusive contract with her new agency, Sublime, in June 2024. Last December, Seo also held her first fan meet and greet.
“SNL Korea” is the Korean version of the popular American comedy show “Saturday Night Live” (1975-). The show first aired for nine seasons from 2011 to 2017 on tvN. It was then rebooted in 2021 after it was picked up by Coupang Play.
