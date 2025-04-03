 SBS legal drama 'Good Partner' to return with second season
SBS legal drama 'Good Partner' to return with second season

Published: 03 Apr. 2025, 15:13
A scene from SBS hit drama ″Good Partner″ (2024) [SBS, MANAGEMENT SOOP]

SBS hit legal drama “Good Partner” (2024) will return with a second season, according to SBS.
 
“We have indeed decided to make season two,” SBS told JTBC, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, on Thursday.
 

“However, we’re are still in the early stages, so its filming and broadcasting schedule, as well as the cast, have not been decided yet and are under discussion.”
 
Actors Jang Na-ra and Nam Ji-Hyun, who appeared in the series’ first season, are considering participating in the new season, according to JTBC.  
 
Its production team is reportedly finalizing its schedule, including plans to begin filming the show in the fall.
 
“Good Partner” first aired in July 2024 and ended in September of the same year. The series proved a hit, reaching a 17.7 percent viewership at its peak.  
 
The 16-episode series revolves around divorce cases at Law Firm Daejung. It follows the journey of Jang’s character, Cha Eun-kyung, a cold-hearted star divorce lawyer with 17 years of experience, alongside the warmhearted rookie lawyer Han Yu-ri, portrayed by Nam.
 
The series is directed by Kim Ga-ram, known for the JTBC romantic drama “Nevertheless” (2021), and penned by the prominent divorce attorney Choi Yu-na.  
 
Alongside Jang and Nam, the first season featured actor Kim Jun-han and rapper-actor P.O from Block B.
 

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
