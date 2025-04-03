 JCS chief calls for firm readiness against North Korean threats
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

JCS chief calls for firm readiness against North Korean threats

Published: 03 Apr. 2025, 18:02
Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo, second from right, attends a briefing during his visit to the Army's 5th Corps in Pocheon, Gyeonggi, on April 3. [YONHAP]

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo, second from right, attends a briefing during his visit to the Army's 5th Corps in Pocheon, Gyeonggi, on April 3. [YONHAP]

South Korea's top military officer on Thursday called for a firm readiness posture to effectively respond to North Korea's evolving military threats, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
 
JCS Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo made the remarks as he inspected the Army's 5th Corps in Pocheon, Gyeonggi, according to the military.
 

Related Article

Kim was quoted as calling for a "more meticulous" surveillance and analysis of North Korean activities in the border areas, noting the North's realistic warfare capabilities have advanced on the back of its troop deployment to Russia.
 
He also stressed the South Korean troops should be ready to firmly respond in the event of a North Korean provocation while ensuring their safety.
 
Last week, the JCS said North Korea appears to have sent 3,000 more troops to Russia in January and February amid concerns their deepening military alignment could lead to Moscow transferring advanced arms technologies to Pyongyang.

Yonhap
tags Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff North Korea

More in Defense

JCS chief calls for firm readiness against North Korean threats

Chinese national arrested on suspicion of stealing Korean military secrets

NATO chief expresses interest in increased defense cooperation with Seoul

South Korea to launch 4th military spy satellite this month: Sources

Arms agency, Anduril sign MOU for advanced combat drone development

Related Stories

North Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles: JCS

North Korea fires ballistic missiles toward Yellow Sea amid South-U.S. drills: JCS

North Korea sends about 20 trash balloons toward South: JCS

North Korea's ballistic missile launch to East Sea apparently fails: JCS

JCS chief calls for 'bold' punishment against potential enemy provocations
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)