JCS chief calls for firm readiness against North Korean threats

South Korea's top military officer on Thursday called for a firm readiness posture to effectively respond to North Korea's evolving military threats, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.JCS Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo made the remarks as he inspected the Army's 5th Corps in Pocheon, Gyeonggi, according to the military.Kim was quoted as calling for a "more meticulous" surveillance and analysis of North Korean activities in the border areas, noting the North's realistic warfare capabilities have advanced on the back of its troop deployment to Russia.He also stressed the South Korean troops should be ready to firmly respond in the event of a North Korean provocation while ensuring their safety.Last week, the JCS said North Korea appears to have sent 3,000 more troops to Russia in January and February amid concerns their deepening military alignment could lead to Moscow transferring advanced arms technologies to Pyongyang.Yonhap