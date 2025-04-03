 10 universities chosen to assist international students start careers in Korea
Published: 03 Apr. 2025, 16:32
Jobseekers write resumes at the Busan International Student Job Fair held at the Kyungsung University campus in Nam District, Busan, on Sept. 27, 2024. Kyungsung University was one of the 10 universities chosen to receive funding from the Ministry of SMEs and Startups to operate career support programs for international students. [YONHAP]

Ten universities were selected by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups to offer career support specialized for international students that wish to work at small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs), with schools set to arrange internships and various employment preparation assistance. 
  
The 10 are: Gyeonggi University of Science and Technology, Kyungsung University, Changwon National University, Daejeon Institute of Science and Technology, Tongmyong University, Seojeong University, Sun Moon University, Shin Ansan University, Woosong University and Chungbuk Health & Science University.  
 

Each university will receive 150 million won ($102,000) from the ministry for the creation of careers programs for international students.  
 
Kyungsung University announced Thursday it will be using the funding to create an international student career support center. The center will offer career support programs, Korean language classes, job fairs and internships.  
 
On top of the government funding, the university will be injecting an additional 100 million won for international student career support.  
 
"Us getting selected for the program is a significant milestone along with receiving International Education Quality Assurance System certification from the Ministry of Education and getting selected to offer courses in line with the Ministry of Justice's Korea Immigration & Integration Program," said Kim Hak-seon, dean of the university's Global College. "The career support program will help excellent international students settle down in the Busan area, contributing to the growth of the local economy."
 
Woosong University will also create career programs that allows students to have practical training in fields related to their major and sessions offering resume and interview preparation assistance.  
 
Korean language classes, internships and job fairs will also be offered.  
 
"Getting selected for the Ministry of SMEs project, we will do our best to match talent with local SMEs," said Oh Deog-seong, president of Woosong University.  
 
Sun Moon University is another school selected for the program. In addition to the government funding, the university will also contribute 50 million won.  
 
Like other universities, it will also hold job fairs, offer Korean language classes and career training programs. Additionally, it plans to host a career camp with intensive training sessions.

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags korea university international student

