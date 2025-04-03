Korea University exchange program gives Danish students a day-in-the-life
Published: 03 Apr. 2025, 17:09
- LEE TAE-HEE
Students from Denmark's Skals Efterskole visited Korea University on Wednesday to learn Korean and experience campus life.
A total of 28 students from the secondary school participated in a one-day Korean language class at the university's Korean Language Center, toured the campus and ate in the cafeteria on Wednesday under a long-running exchange program, the university announced Thursday.
The Denmark school has been visiting Korea University every year since 2023 to have its students experience Korean universities and learn the language. Around 10,000 people per year participate in the language center's program.
“I got to know Korean through K-pop lyrics, and today's class was interesting because it allowed me to learn step-by-step from the basics of Korean,” said Idamarie Xi Riis Kirk, one of the participating students. “Although it was only for one short day, I want to learn more and plan to come to Korea next year as an exchange student.”
“It was surprising that the students knew a lot about Korea,” said Ahn Ga-hee, an instructor at the Korean Language Center. “Through continuous exchange with the students, we hope students have more opportunities to understand Korean culture and the language in more depth.”
“Our students are very satisfied with their visit to Korea,” said Lønne Laumark-Møller, a teacher accompanying the students during the trip. “We got to know [Korea University's] Korean Language Center when we were looking for outstanding Korean language institutions, and have been visiting the center with our students every year.”
“Even if it's a short period of time, the students are really enjoying learning Korean.”
