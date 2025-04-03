 Head of North's legislature meets Russian delegation in Pyongyang
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Head of North's legislature meets Russian delegation in Pyongyang

Published: 03 Apr. 2025, 09:54
This photo published by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on March 21 shows members of a Russian delegation, led by Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, laying a wreath at Liberation Tower in Pyongyang. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

This photo published by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on March 21 shows members of a Russian delegation, led by Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, laying a wreath at Liberation Tower in Pyongyang. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

 
The head of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) has met with a visiting Russian party delegation in Pyongyang, the North's state media reported Thursday.
 
Pak In-chol, chairman of the North's SPA, met with the delegation led by Kazbek Taysaev, secretary of the Russian Communist Party's central committee, at Mansudae Assembly Hall the previous day and held talks "in a friendly atmosphere," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
 

Related Article

 
Also present at the meeting were Ri Chol, president of the Academy of Medical Science under the public health ministry and chairman of the North Korea-Russia friendly parliamentary group, and Russian Ambassador Alexandr Matsegora, the KCNA said, without further elaboration.
 
The delegation arrived in Pyongyang on Monday in the latest of a series of high-level exchanges between the countries.
 
They are ramping up cooperation in a range of sectors, including the military, economy and public health following the signing of a mutual defense treaty last June between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
 
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko was reported as saying last week that preparations were underway for a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to Russia.

Yonhap
tags North Korea Russia

More in North Korea

Head of North's legislature meets Russian delegation in Pyongyang

North's Kim Il Sung University looking to open office at Siberian research hub

Hangar images indicate North Korean advances in military drone domain

Gov't signs agreement to use 500 million won donation to support North Korean defectors

North denounces U.S.-Japan missile collaboration, vows to bolster deterrence

Related Stories

North, Russia agree on continuing medical cooperation

North Korea presumed to send at least 3,000 more troops to Russia, South says

Russia sends 447 goats to North Korea in a sign of deepening ties

North Korean parliamentary leader meets Russian delegation

Putin holds talks with high-ranking North Korean party member in Moscow: Report
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)