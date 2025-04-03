 North's Kim Il Sung University looking to open office at Siberian research hub
North's Kim Il Sung University looking to open office at Siberian research hub

Published: 03 Apr. 2025, 09:53
This file image shows North Korean leader KIm Jong-un at Kim Il Sung University [KOREAN NEWS CENTRAL AGENCY]

North Korea's Kim Il Sung University is exploring the possibility of opening a representative office in Russia's key research hub in Siberia, according to the website of a Russian university Thursday.
 
Russia's Novosibirsk State University, the Siberian branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and the Akademgorodok research center are searching for a potential location for the representative office for the North's top university, the Russian university said in an update the previous day.
 

The establishment of the office is expected to strengthen scientific and educational ties between North Korea and Russia and create a platform for joint research and knowledge exchanges in various scientific and technological fields, the notice said.
 
As part of the collaboration, joint research programs may be developed, along with student and faculty exchanges, as well as scientific conferences and seminars, it said.
 
The announcement follows a visit by a delegation from Kim Il Sung University to Novosibirsk State University in January. At that time, both sides agreed to intensify bilateral cooperation, such as student and faculty exchanges and scientific research.
 
The latest project comes amid a flurry of cooperative agreements between North Korea and Russia, as the two countries align more closely following the signing of a mutual defense treaty last June between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
 
North Korea has deployed thousands of troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine, while Russia, in return, is providing fuel and other assistance, ranging from defense to science and medical technology.

